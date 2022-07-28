11% decline in UK vidom after pandemic travel curb | super rich





According to figures released by the HMRC on Thursday, the number of super-rich people living in the UK but not paying taxes on offshore income fell by 11% after the pandemic imposed severe travel restrictions.

In the 2020-21 fiscal year, there were a total of 68,300 people living in the UK with non-resident taxpayer status, so-called non-doms, a decrease of 8,200 compared to the previous year. The number has been on a downward trend since 2017, as tax experts also cite Brexit and tighter government controls on who can claim tax cuts.

Controversy over Vidom’s status this year has shifted from a niche to extensive public debate among tax experts after it was revealed that Prime Minister candidate Rish Sunak’s wife used her position to evade approximately $4.5 million in taxes on dividends. exploded with Gathered from her billionaire father’s IT business.

Following widespread outrage, Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty said she would pay UK taxes on all her future income as her tax contract was incompatible with her husband. [then] She added that she appreciated British fairness.

However, Murty has maintained her non-dom status, which will allow her family to legally avoid over 275 million inheritance tax bills in the future.

The HMRC blamed Britain’s isolation during a series of lockdowns as the cause of the decline in non-doms. We can see that the main driver of this is a decline in the number of new non-resident taxpayers coming to the UK to displace those who usually leave. This is consistent with travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has significantly reduced international air, sea and rail travel options to the UK.

Despite the decline in the number of non-doms, the amount collected from UK taxes and national insurance remained almost unchanged at 7.9 billion. In the 2016-17 tax year, they paid a combined $9.5 billion in taxes.

Residents who choose to change status to UK residents have also led the decline in numbers, the HMRC said after the government introduced a non-dom levy of between 30,000 and 60,000 per year. As of April 2017, the levy allows non-doms to continue to pay taxes on offshore income and capital gains unless they bring money into the UK.

An estimated at least 10,100 individuals claiming taxpayer status are considered residents in the UK following a policy change to eliminate permanent non-resident status in April 2017. [self-assessment] The HMRC says it will file its tax returns for the tax year ending in 2021. These are individuals who were previously treated as non-residents for UK tax purposes prior to the 2017 policy.

However, in 2016 there were nearly 100,000 non-doms, suggesting that 20,000 people chose to leave the UK and take millions or billions to other tax jurisdictions. Tax experts say the decline in non-doms also reflects an increase in the number of wealthy people leaving the UK due to Brexit.

The majority of non-doms are foreigners living in the UK who use a status that is taxed only on income and capital gains accruing in the UK, but not on income and income accruing abroad. Most ordinary people living and working in the UK pay taxes on their income and capital gains accruing both within and outside the UK.

Famous non-doms include steel mogul Lakshmi Mittal, media baron Viscount Rothermere, oligarch and former owner of Chelsea football club Roman Abramovich.

London had the highest number of non-doms, with 58% of all people with a tax classification living in the capital. London-based B-Dome made up 72% of the income tax, capital gains tax and national insurance contributions paid by B-Dome, reflecting the capital’s concentration of wealthy people.

Arun Advani, associate professor at the University of Warwick, said: “This is a reminder that although the non-dom regime is unfamiliar to most people, this tax benefit is common among the wealthiest people. The latest figures show that the use of this tax preference has remained high, continuing to spend Treasury funds during the cost of living crisis.

