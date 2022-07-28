Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US and South Korea





SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned he is prepared to use his nuclear weapons in possible military conflicts with the United States and South Korea, state media reported Thursday. state, as he unleashed fiery rhetoric against his rivals which he says are pushing the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war.

Kim’s speech to veterans on the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War was apparently aimed at bolstering internal unity in the impoverished country amid pandemic-related economic hardship. While Kim has increasingly threatened his rivals with nuclear weapons, he is unlikely to use them first against the superior armies of the United States and its allies, observers say.

Our armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any crisis, and our country’s nuclear war deterrent is also ready to mobilize its absolute power conscientiously, exactly and promptly in accordance with its mission, Kim said in his speech on Wednesday, according to the Korean official newspaper Central News. Agency.

He accused the United States of demonizing North Korea to justify its hostile policies. Kim said regular military drills between the United States and South Korea that he said were aimed at the North highlighted American double standards and gangster-like aspects, as they qualify the routine military activities of the North Korea’s apparent reference to its missile tests as provocations or threats.

Kim also alleged that the new South Korean government of President Yoon Suk Yeol is run by confrontational maniacs and gangsters who have gone further than previous conservative South Korean governments. Since taking office in May, the Yoon government has moved to bolster Seoul’s military alliance with the United States and bolster its own capability to neutralize North Korean nuclear threats, including a preemptive strike capability.

Talking about military action against our nation, which has the absolute weapons they fear the most, is absurd and a very dangerous suicidal action, Kim said. Such a dangerous attempt will be immediately punished by our powerful force, and the Yoon Suk Yeol government and its army will be wiped out.

South Korea expressed deep regret over Kim’s threat and said it remains ready to meet any provocation from North Korea in a powerful and effective manner.

In a statement read by spokesperson Kang In-sun, Yoon’s presidential national security office said South Korea will safeguard its national security and the safety of its citizens on the basis of a strong alliance with the United States. He urged North Korea to resume talks to take steps towards denuclearization.

Earlier on Thursday, South Korea’s Defense Ministry reiterated its earlier position that it had strengthened its military capability and joint defense posture with the United States to deal with escalating North Korean nuclear threats.

In April, Kim said North Korea could preemptively use nuclear weapons if threatened, saying it would never be confined to the sole mission of war deterrence. Kim’s army has also tested nuclear-capable missiles that put both the continental United States and South Korea within striking range. US and South Korean officials have repeatedly said in recent months that North Korea is ready to conduct its first nuclear test in five years.

Kim is seeking greater public support as his country’s economy has been battered by pandemic-related border closures, U.S. sanctions and his own mismanagement. In May, North Korea also admitted its first outbreak of COVID-19, though the scale of illness and death is widely disputed in a country that lacks the modern medical capacity to deal with it.

Kim’s rhetoric inflates external threats to justify his military and economically beleaguered rule, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs violate international law, but Kim tries to portray his destabilizing arms buildup as a righteous self-defense effort.

Experts say North Korea will likely step up its threats against the United States and South Korea as allies prepare to expand summer drills. In recent years, the South Korean and American militaries have canceled or reduced some of their regular exercises due to concerns about COVID-19 and to support the now stalled US-led diplomacy aimed at convince North Korea to abandon its nuclear program in exchange for economic and political benefits.

During Wednesday’s speech, Kim said his government had recently set tasks to improve its military capacity more quickly to respond to military pressure campaigns by its enemies, suggesting it intended to carry out a nuclear test. expected.

But Cheong Seong-Chang, of the private Sejong Institute in South Korea, said North Korea was unlikely to conduct its nuclear test until China, its main ally and biggest aid benefactor, does not hold its Communist Party congress in the fall. He said China was concerned that a North Korean nuclear test would give the United States justification to strengthen its security partnerships with its allies which it could use to control Chinese influence in the region.

North Korea recently said it was poised to ride out the COVID-19 outbreak amid plummeting fever cases, but experts say it’s unclear whether the country can lift soon its strict restrictions as it could face a viral resurgence later this year. At Wednesday’s event, Kim, veterans and others did not wear masks, state media photos showed. On Thursday, North Korea reported 11 cases of fever, a huge drop from the peak of around 400,000 a day in May.

North Korea has rejected US and South Korean offers of medical relief items. He also said he would not resume talks with the United States unless he first abandoned his hostile policies on the North, in an apparent reference to US-led sanctions and drills. South Korean-American military.

