UK heatwaves are 10 times more likely to be caused by climate change and may have killed hundreds – Study | climate news





Climate change is at least 10-fold more likely to hit a record heatwave in the UK last week, a new study found.

Official statistics aren’t out yet, but a quick analysis by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group predicts hundreds of deaths during hot weather.

It is estimated that over 840 additional deaths occurred in England and Wales on 18 and 19 July.

The extreme weather has caused widespread disruption of transportation networks and caused hundreds of fires, including devastating fires that destroyed homes.

During the heat wave, a new record temperature of 40.3C was recorded in Corningsby, Lincolnshire on July 19th.

Emmanuel Raju of the Copenhagen Center for Disaster Research at the University of Copenhagen said the effects of heat waves are often “demographically very unequal”, leaving poor areas with a lack of greenery, shade and water. .

Heatwaves have swept across Europe this month.

However, Friederike Otto, senior climate science lecturer at Imperial College London, said: “The group chose the UK for their latest analysis because it is a country not particularly accustomed to very high temperatures like last week.” added.

Temperatures recorded at two of the sites analyzed by the group would have been “statistically impossible” if the world had not warmed about 1.2 degrees Celsius since the late 1800s, the newspaper said.

The international network is at the forefront of the science of rapidly quantifying the role of climate change in recent extreme weather events.

Twenty-one researchers in the study compared today’s global climate after 1.2C warming with analyzes of historical meteorological records.

Computer simulations suggest that climate change increased the temperature of heatwaves by 2 degrees, but analysis of historical records shows that it would have been about 4 degrees cooler in the pre-industrial era before global warming started to raise temperatures.

The 10-fold increase in the likelihood of extreme heat in the UK due to climate change is a “conservative estimate” because “extreme temperatures” have risen more than climate model estimates, the authors said.

This also suggests that the consequences of the climate crisis on heatwaves could be much worse than previously thought.

Otto explains that for Western Europe yet, “there is going to be something that has a stronger impact on the climate system… something that hasn’t been captured in the model.”

Two years ago, Met Office scientists found that the chance of seeing the 40C in the UK is now 1 in 100 in any given year. This is an increase from one-thousandths of an unchanged climate.

Fraser Lott, an attribute scientist at the Met Office Hadley Centre, who collaborated on the paper, said, “It’s mind-boggling to see such an event happen right after this study and the raw data returned from the weather station.”

Professor Tim Palmer, a research professor at the University of Oxford at the Royal Society, said the group should have included a margin of error in their estimates given the difficulties of current climate models.

