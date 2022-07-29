Immigrants crossing the Mediterranean to reach Britain say they’ve never heard of Rwanda’s asylum policy





Immigrants trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach Britain say they have never heard of the government’s plans for Rwanda.

Teenage boys between the ages of 16 and 19 said they were rescued by the Ocean Viking, a search and rescue vessel patrolling the central Mediterranean to find a boat in distress, and that it was their dream to start a new life in England.

Of the nearly 400 immigrants aboard the ship, the majority will attempt to settle in France for people from Italy or French-speaking countries where the ship is likely to land.

However, those with plans to reach the UK were unaware of the Rwanda government’s plans to send people who arrived in the UK through unofficial channels to East African countries.

This raises questions about how effective the government’s plans are as a deterrent. When the plan was announced in April, Boris Johnson said the risk to Rwanda would become a significant deterrent over time.

A 16-year-old boy from the Gambia, who was about to arrive in England, said he was unaware of the policy but that it would not prevent him from trying to cross.

It can’t stop me, he said. it’s my dream Nothing can stop me.

I want to go because I can speak English. So the job is not that difficult. If you go to Italy or Spain, there is a language barrier.

The boy, who requested anonymity, said he had escaped poverty in the Gambia and wanted a better life for himself and his family. He was rescued by the Ocean Viking crew after spending nine hours on a small boat at sea, describing the journey as frightening and difficult.

I feel happy and safe now. “I have a better future,” he said.

A boy walks on the deck of the Ocean Vikings, where many people are sleeping after being rescued. (Photo: SOS Mediterranee) A young boy faces the central Mediterranean after being rescued by an Ocean Viking search and rescue boat. (Picture: Giannis Skenderoglou/SOS Mediterranee)

Another 16-year-old boy was shocked to learn of the deportation policy to help, empower and achieve himself out of poverty in the Gambia. He said not Rwanda.

The boy, who requested anonymity, said he wants to become a footballer and send money to his family at home.

He said he wasn’t sure if travel to the UK would be halted due to Rwanda policy, but he was considering other European destinations like France and Germany. It’s better to stay if it’s not desirable, he said.

Abu, 19, from Côte d’Ivoire, said he was aiming for France or the UK, which share a language and history. Likewise, he has never heard of Rwandan policy.

He said he had been to Rwanda and that it was not a good place. No, I’m not going.

He applied for visas to several EU countries before traveling to Libya to find work, but failed. He began his European tour after encountering violence and poverty in Tripoli, where blacks were treated like animals.

I have many ideas for the project. “I want to work in the commercial sector,” he said. “It’s hard to live, it’s hard to get money, and it’s hard to find a job,” he said of his home. Our family is poor.

Ocean Vikings

The Ocean Viking is a search and rescue vessel that patrols the central Mediterranean in search of migrant boats in distress. It is the world’s largest humanitarian network operated by the humanitarian organization SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Crosses.

Migratory boats organized by smugglers usually departed from the Libyan coast to reach the European coast.

They are made of rubber or wood, are not generally seaworthy and tend to be very crowded. Some carry only 10 people in countries like Nigeria, Egypt and Sudan, while others carry up to 1,000 people.

When a boat is detected, a specially trained rescue team is dispatched to provide life jackets and emergency medical services, and transport it to Ocean Viking.

You will be provided with medical, food, clothing and sanitation facilities on board and sleep in a converted shipping container on deck.

Once Ocean Viking reaches capacity, around 500 individuals will be disembarked from Europe, typically Italy, to begin their asylum applications. They are never returned to Libya according to UN guidelines.

Since February 2016, nearly 35,000 people have boarded Ocean Viking. SOS Mediterranee estimates that a day at sea by boat costs 14,000 (12,000) and is funded by donations.

Cydia, 17, from the Gambia, said that she wanted to go to England because English was her second language and she liked the way of life, and she felt a bond with the UK because Gambia was a former British colony.

He said he knew little about Rwandan policy. He read a news article of protesters lying across the street to prevent migrants from boarding planes.

Cydia insisted she was afraid of the situation and wanted to go to the UK through official channels.

“I do not want to enter the UK illegally,” he said. I’d like to try it before making sure it’s legit. If it’s impossible, I’ll stop.

Prime Minister Candidate Liz Truss and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have expressed support for Truss to continue the controversial policy, promising more country-like deals.

Currently, the plan has failed to move a person to Rwanda after the first plane took off following a series of 11-hour legal issues.

Most Calais migrants hoping to cross the Straits to reach Britain are not giving up on the 120-million-meter policy and are still willing to take risks, according to the charity, according to the charity. Care4Calais founder Clare Moseley said the policy made them angry and scared, but nothing changed.

Many from the Gambia have described a culture in which men are often expected to improve their family’s prospects by traveling to find work. One even said that his parents decided to leave for him.

Some said that after their son traveled to Europe and started sending money home, he saw the prospects for other families in his hometown improving and was inspired to do the same.

They say this led them on a perilous journey to Europe through the central Mediterranean, described as the world’s deadliest migration route.

A spokesperson for the British Interior Ministry said: “No one should put their lives at risk by paying smugglers to get to the UK in a small boat, as there is a safe and legal route available to those wishing to come to the UK.” . We continue to support ground work to convince people not to take these dangerous and unnecessary trips.

Our world-leading partnership with Rwanda is a key part of our strategy to overhaul the broken asylum system and give people the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

