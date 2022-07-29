US economy shrinks for second quarter, fueling recession fears | Business and Economy News





The drop in US GDP comes on the heels of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as President Jerome Powell said growth needed to slow.

The U.S. economy contracted for a second straight quarter, raising recession risks, as decades-high inflation sapped consumer spending and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes hampered business investment and housing demand.

Gross domestic product fell at an annualized rate of 0.9% after falling 1.6% in the first three months of the year, the Commerce Department’s preliminary estimate showed Thursday. Personal consumption, the largest part of the economy, grew at a 1% pace, a deceleration from the prior period.

The median projection from a Bloomberg survey of economists predicted GDP growth of 0.4% and consumer spending up 1.2%.

Two-year Treasury yields fell after the report reduced the chances of further aggressive rate hikes from the Fed, while US stock futures remained lower and the dollar erased gains.

Details of the report showed a decrease in business and government spending and residential investment. Inventories also weighed on GDP.

A key indicator of underlying demand that excludes trade and inventory components, inflation-adjusted final sales to domestic buyers fell at a 0.3% pace in the second quarter, from a 2% gain during the previous period.

The report illustrates how inflation has eroded Americans’ purchasing power and the Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policy has weakened interest-rate-sensitive sectors like housing. This weakness is likely to fuel an already heated debate over whether or when the United States will enter a recession.

While the common rule of thumb for recessions is two consecutive quarterly declines in GDP, the official determination of when business cycles end and begin is made by a group of academics from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Earnings forecast

Retailers like Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. have slashed their earnings forecasts, and a slew of tech companies, including Shopify Inc., have announced plans to cut staff in recent weeks. Others, like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. slow down hiring.

Widespread weakness in a labor market that shows only limited signs of slowing would remove a key source of support for the economy and help shape the course of monetary policy later this year.

We believe it is necessary to slow growth, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference on Wednesday after another 75 basis point hike in interest rates. We actually think we need a period of growth below potential to create some downturn so that supply can catch up. We also believe that there will in all likelihood be an easing of labor market conditions.

With the help of Kristy Scheuble and Olivia Rockeman.

