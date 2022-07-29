UK employee absenteeism surges due to rise in Omicron sub-variant | economic policy





Official statistics show that over the past month, the rapid spread of Covid-19 infection has caused a surge in the number of workers taking sick leave, exacerbating the staff shortage and many employers have had to close parts of their businesses.

Employers reported their employees fainting and ill to the point of being unable to work from home, undermining hopes that the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants, which are spreading across the UK, will mimic the relatively weak Omicron strain.

According to figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), more than 300,000 workers, or 1.1%, took sick leave due to the coronavirus in June.

ONS, which provides a report on the economic damage caused by the pandemic every two weeks, said the May figure was virtually zero because there were fewer accidents and most employers did not include them in their responses.

Employers organizations say the return of Covid is a bigger blow, in addition to the ongoing staff shortages, transport disruptions, the impact of inflation and the already long Covid-19 which has left many employees on leave.

Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies, said the recent coronavirus didn’t kill many people, but stunned them. He said the official figures, which underestimate the chaos caused by COVID-19, did not capture the scale of the problem.

Hotels have reported that they have closed rooms, while restaurants have limited reservations to reduce the number of customers. Hospitals and GP services have reported massive losses in staff in recent weeks as the latest strain spread through the NHS.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of BA.4 cases reported worldwide increased from 11% of cases in the week ending June 25 to 14% in the week ending July 7th. BA.5 increased from 42% to 50% of cases over the same period.

Professor Martin Marshall of the Royal College of GPs said, “The rise in COVID-19 cases shows that the pandemic is not over and is still putting direct pressure on the NHS’s general practice and other health care services.

Anecdotally we are exacerbating the chronic staffing shortage that already exists as more GPs and more team members are ill and unable to work due to an increase in Covid cases from members, or are self-isolating because they have tested positive for Covid. I hear you are doing it. general practice.

NHS Federation’s Director of Policy, Dr. Layla McCay said there is a clear link between a higher proportion of the population and more employees getting sick. To the waitlist backlog.

According to ONS figures, many sectors of the service sector are most affected. In June, 1.3% of retail employees and 1.4% of real estate agents contracted the virus.

Education and health services employers reported absenteeism rates of 1.7% and 1.8% due to coronavirus, while organizations in other service categories including cosmetologists, funeral workers, shoemakers and church workers reported absenteeism rates of 2.2%.

Factory owners have a 1.4% absenteeism rate across manufacturing.

According to ONS, the construction industry operates using tens of thousands of subcontractors and self-employed workers, but the construction industry failed to register an infection rate for May or June. their income.

While not all types of businesses will be included in the snapshot survey, it is reasonable to expect the rising coronavirus infection rate to apply to all 29.6 million employed workers.

Professor Kevin Fenton, president of the Faculty of Public Health, said an increasing number of people have severe symptoms. Although there is more to be learned about the new strains BA.4 and BA.5, the threat of Covid-19 still exists and continued efforts are needed to prevent the spread of infection.

He also added: Employers must play an important role by acting responsibly and providing adequate support for those unable to work because of illness.

Martin McTague, national chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, has urged the government to consider reinstating COVID-19 subsidies to support small businesses that have been heavily impacted by a lack of staff.

Last year, the average cost of absenteeism for small employers exceeded 3,500. As the Covid-19 revival comes, governments must plan for the re-introduction of the Covid sick leave rebate, which proved to be very important when the initial wave of Covid-19 and the surge in omicrons. He said there should be a safety net for small businesses that support ill employees.

Jane Gratton, head of personnel policy at the British Chamber of Commerce, said employers are doing everything they can to keep their businesses running in the face of rising rates of COVID-19 infections, a general deterioration in skills and a labor shortage.

