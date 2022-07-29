Scorching Pacific Northwest heatwave suspected of killing four | Weather in the United States





Triple-digit heat was being investigated Thursday as the cause of the deaths of four people as a sweltering heat wave enveloped the US Pacific Northwest and forecasts showed no signs of letting up in a sparsely accustomed to such temperatures.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said hyperthermia was suspected in the deaths this week of at least three people in Multnomah County, home to Portland. A fourth death in Umatilla County in eastern Oregon may also have been caused by heat, the agency said in an email Thursday.

The deaths occurred on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. The state medical examiner’s office said the heat-related death designation was preliminary and could change after further investigation. Such investigations could take months, he said.

The state has been toasting since Monday, and temperatures in the triple digits or near were predicted for the weekend. Portland could be on track to break a record for heat wave duration, authorities said, as local governments and nonprofits rushed to boost capacity at cooling centers.

For the next few days through Saturday, it was going to be a few 100F degrees each day, said Colby Neuman, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland, Oregon.

Temperatures in Oregon’s largest city are expected to climb further to 101F (38.3C) on Friday. On Tuesday, Portland set a daily record of 102F (38.9C). Seattle also reported a new daily high of 94F (34.4C). The heat wave was also expected to last through Saturday in western Washington.

The NWS extended heat warnings from Thursday to Saturday evening.

The length of the heatwave puts Portland in contention for matching its longest six-day streak in a row of 95F (35C) or higher, Neuman said.

Climate change is fueling longer heatwaves in the Pacific Northwest, a region where weeklong heatwaves were historically rare, climate experts say.

Heat-related 911 calls in Portland tripled from about eight calls on Sunday to 28 on Tuesday, said Dan Douthit, spokesman for the office of emergency management. Most of the calls involved a medical response, Douthit said.

Multnomah County said more people went to the emergency room with heat-related symptoms. In a statement, the county said: In the past three days, hospitals have treated 13 people for heat-related illnesses when they would normally expect to see two or three.

People working or exercising outdoors and the elderly were among those taken to the emergency room, the statement said.

At least a third of heat-related emergency room visits this week have been linked to heat exposure at work. We see younger patients in their twenties arriving with heat illness symptoms that accumulate over the days.

— Multnomah County, OR (@multco) July 28, 2022

Many food trucks have closed. Rico Loverde, chef and owner of Monster Smash Burgers, said the temperature inside his cart was typically 20F warmer than the temperature outside, making it 120F (48.9C) this week.

Loverde said it shuts down if it goes above 95°F (35°C) because its fridges overheat and shut down. Last week, even with temperatures in the mid-90s, Loverde suffered heat stroke from working in his cart for hours, he said.

It sure hurts. I always pay my employees when they’re closed like this because they have to pay the bills too, but for a small business that’s not good, he said.

Multnomah County has increased the capacity of four cooling centers, to accommodate nearly 300 people.

William Nonluecha, who lives in a tent in Portland, sought shade with friends as temperatures soared on Wednesday. Nonluecha was less than a minute’s walk from a cooling shelter set up by local authorities, but did not know it was open. He said his tent was almost unbearable.

His friend Mel Taylor, who was homeless last year but now has transitional housing, said last summer that a man in a tent near his had died of heat exhaustion and that no one had noticed.

He stayed in his tent for about a week and the smell was how they knew he was dead, Taylor said. It’s sad.

Residents and officials have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of longer, hotter heat waves after last summer’s heat dome that brought record-breaking temperatures.

About 800 people died in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia in late June and early July. The temperature hit a record high of 116 F (46.7 C) in Portland and broke records across the region. Many of those who died were older and lived alone.

Other parts of the United States often experience temperatures of 100F. But in areas like the Pacific Northwest, people aren’t as acclimatized to heat and are more sensitive to it, said Craig Crandall, professor of internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

There’s a much greater risk for individuals to have higher instances of heat-related injuries and deaths, Crandall said.

Seattle and Portland officials issued air quality advisories Tuesday that are expected to last through Saturday, warning that smog could reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The NWS also issued a heat advisory for western Nevada and northeastern California that will last from late Thursday morning through Saturday evening. Across the region, near-record daytime temperatures will range from 99 F to 104 F (37.2 C to 40 C).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jul/28/us-pacific-north-west-may-see-triple-digit-temperatures-as-heatwave-continues The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos