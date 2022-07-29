Deadly bacteria found on US soil for first time, CDC says





Public health officials are warning that, for the first time, they have detected a particular bacteria in soil and water in the United States that can lead to an infection called melioidosis, which can cause severe pneumonia-like symptoms. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 50% of melioidosis cases are fatal.

Although the United States sees a few people with melioidosis each year, these cases are usually due to international travel to areas of the world where the bacteria is more common. It is usually found in soil and water in tropical climates, such as Southeast Asia and northern Australia.

Now, for the first time, the bacteria, called Burkholderia pseudomallei, has been detected in soil and water samples in the Mississippi Gulf Coast region, the CDC warned in a health alert sent Wednesday to medical providers. . The CDC’s investigation into the extent of the bacteria in the United States is ongoing.

Health officials made the discovery by linking two cases of melioidosis caused by the same strain of B. pseudomallei, the CDC alert explained. The cases occurred two years apart (in 2020 and 2022), but the patients lived near each other in Mississippi, and none reported recent travel outside the United States. In both cases, the patients developed sepsis and required hospitalization, but were successfully treated with antibiotics.

Most people who come into contact with the bacteria do not develop melioidosis, the CDC explained. It takes significant exposure” to get sick, Dr. Chris Woods, professor of medicine at the Duke Global Health Institute, told NBC News. It can happen through ingestion or through a cut in the skin.

But people with certain underlying conditions, such as diabetes or chronic kidney or lung disease, are more likely to get sick, the CDC said. Globally, between 10% and 50% of melioidosis cases are fatal, according to the health alert.

It’s not entirely surprising that B. pseudomallei found its way to American soil because the region provides “a suitable environment for it,” Dr. Jill Weatherhead, assistant professor of tropical medicine and infectious diseases, told NBC. at Baylor College of Medicine. New. “We live in a subtropical climate here in the United States along the Gulf Coast, where it’s hot and humid,” she said.

The concern now is that once B. pseudomallei has established a presence in soil, it can no longer be eliminated, the CDC alert explained. It is therefore up to public health officials to continue to monitor the situation and for medical professionals to be aware that cases of melioidosis may occur so that patients can seek prompt treatment.

