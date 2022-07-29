The UK bets its house on European energy.





In fact, ESO expects the UK to be able to request 5.7 GW of capacity when needed from these power supplies, with capacity expected to increase with the new connection with Norway opened last year.

However, these base case forecasts are based on grid assumptions about normal market conditions. First, it assumes that the UK can still draw power from the continent when needed, either through price signals or high prices.

But over the past few months, the energy market has been pushed into new territory. The low production of Frances nuclear fleet operating at half capacity due to maintenance and corrosion checks has made the UK the first major electricity exporter in Europe in recent months.

Despite growing electricity demand in the UK, there are concerns that this will continue through winter. Thomas Edwards, chief modeling consultant at Cornwall Insight, says my main concern is their assumptions about interconnects.

Looking at the forward price, the French winter price is over GB. [Britains] winter price. So I’m concerned that it’s not always the case that we can get what we need.

Phil Hewitt, Director of Market Expert EnAppSys, adds: National Grid assumes that the interconnects operate according to market rules. We consider this to be a dangerous position.

When the UK market is stressed, the French market is also likely to be stressed. In other words, you will not achieve net income from France.

ESO had to file an urgent appeal last week with Nemo Connect, which connects Belgium with the UK to secure supply due to restrictions in the southeast, paying an all-time high of 9,724 per MWh.

To justify their expectations, National Grid points to the obligations of interconnectors in the capacity market for supplying backups. Non-payment has become a market-wide problem in recent years, although there are penalties for non-compliance by suppliers.

ESO added that the assessment will consider a wide range of potential scenarios, typically involving more than 100,000 simulations, and will continue to monitor French nuclear supply. It also has an additional coal-fired power plant after asking the UK to keep three coal-fired power plants operational.

The second key assumption is that gas-fired power plants, which typically supply around 40% of the UK’s electricity, will get all the fuel they need.

