China warns USD not to play with fire on Taiwan after Biden-Xi call





Topline

As tensions over Taiwan simmer, President Joe Biden reiterated to Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call Thursday that the United States has not changed its position on Taiwan, according to readings from the two countries – including a disturbing report of the conversation of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Smile and bear it: Biden and Xi shake hands in Beijing in 2013.

Getty Images Key Facts

The United States must not support Taiwanese independence because those who play with fire will perish, according to the Chinese reading, which said Biden said he does not support Taiwanese independence.

The Biden administration has previously made it clear that it does not support Taiwanese independence, which has long been US policy, but a reported upcoming trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) has recently fueled tensions between the United States and China.

Biden stressed that US policy toward Taiwan independence had not changed in the call, the White House said, noting that Biden had in fact said he strongly opposed unilateral efforts to change the status quo.

The call lasted 137 minutes, starting at 8:33 a.m. and ending at 10:50 a.m., according to the White House.

It is the first phone call from Biden and Xi since March, and the fifth since Biden took office in January 2021.

Key context

Chinese officials have threatened serious consequences if Pelosi travels to Taiwan, and the United States may send fighter jets and other military preparations to the Indo-Pacific region for the protection of Pelosis, unnamed officials said Wednesday. at the Associated Press. Pelosis’s possible visit to Taiwan has the support of many Republicans, and she has reportedly invited several Republican lawmakers to accompany her on her trip. The rapprochement between China and Russia following the latter’s invasion of Ukraine has also contributed to heightened US-China tensions. The United States and Taiwan do not have official diplomatic relations, although the State Department says the two have a strong unofficial relationship.

To monitor

If China enacts another round of strict Covid-19 lockdowns amid rising cases in the country. The Covid situation in China poses a risk to the global economy, Moodys Analytics economist Tim Uy told Forbes last week. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on an earnings call last week that lockdowns in China have contributed to supply chain hell for the automaker.

Further reading

China’s domestic issues will weigh on Biden-Xi call (New York Times)

Empty threats? Fears grow as China rages over possible Pelosi visit to Taiwan (NBC News)

China’s New Covid-19 Lockdowns Would Threaten US Economic Recovery (Just Ask Tesla) (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/dereksaul/2022/07/28/china-warns-us-dont-play-with-fire-over-taiwan-after-biden-xi-call/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos