The cooperation is over and will not return anytime soon,” analysts say





Diplomatic relations between the United States and China continue to weaken as the two countries disagree on human rights issues, the Russian-Ukrainian war and military strategy.

An analyst believes that the “new model” relationship established between Chinese President Xi Jinping and former US President Barack Obama is a thing of the past.

“This more or less cooperative relationship between the United States and China that was there for over 30 years is over and not coming back anytime soon. I would say it is a generational change, in fact,” Dane Chamorro, head of Global Risk Analysis at Control Risks, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above.)

TOPSHOT – US President Joe Biden meets Chinese President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 15, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN /AFP via Getty Images)

In 2014, Beijing suspended cooperation in a joint US-China cybersecurity team in response to a US court indicting five Chinese hackers for stealing commercial technology from US companies for the benefit of Chinese competitors, including Chinese companies. public companies.

Chamorro says the national relationship began to break down around this time, with no return in sight. “It’s not going to go back to how it was before, before 2014, before Xi Jinping. It’s over,” he said.

The global pandemic has also strained the relationship, according to Chamorro. “[The] The Covid pandemic was a prime example of a situation where normally before 2014, the US and China would have found, despite disagreements, a way to resolve this for the good of both and the rest of the world, and that does not didn’t happen,” he said.

Beijing and Washington are also growing further apart given recent conflicts, including Xi’s alignment with Russia, Taiwan’s political status and Chinese military aggression. Chamorro agreed that “the future is a relationship that is defined by conflict. I’m not talking about kinetic conflict, but is defined by friction and distrust”.

Potential tariff reduction

As part of policies to fight high inflation, the Biden administration is expected to announce actions to lift tariffs on some Chinese imports.

However, Chamorro does not believe the rollback will happen until later this year due to elections in both countries. “I suspect we could see a reduction in tariffs probably after the midterm elections. Remember, it’s an election year in the United States and it’s a selection year in China. so not a good time for both sides to be somehow exposed to their opposition.” he added.

