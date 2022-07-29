Russia-Ukraine Update: Kyiv Counter-Strike Momentum UK Intelligence Gathering | News | DW





The British Ministry of Defense said the Ukrainian counterattack at Kherson was “gaining strength” and that the “very likely” army had succeeded in establishing a bridgehead south of the Inguletz River.

“The new long-range artillery has been used to damage at least three of the bridges across the Dnieper River, which Russia relies on to supply areas under its control,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in an updated intelligence briefing.

According to an information update, Russia’s 49th Army is stationed on the western bank of the Dnieper River and “appears very vulnerable at the moment.”

British officials said the city of Kherson, the most important Russian-controlled center, was “now virtually cut off from other occupied territories”.

British intelligence officials said the loss of the city would “severely undermine Russia’s attempts to regard the occupation as a success”.

The southern part of Ukraine has been under de facto Russian occupation from the first days of the war with Ukraine.

Here are other major headlines from the July 28th Ukraine war.

Syrian vessel carrying ‘stolen grain’ dock from Ukraine, Lebanon

A US-sanctioned Syrian cargo ship docked in the port of Tripoli in northern Lebanon, where the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut carried stolen barley and wheat.

“The ship departed from the port of Crimea, where international transport was banned, and carried 5,000 tons of barley and 5,000 tons of flour, suspected to have come from a Ukrainian shop,” the embassy said.

Shipping data website MarineTraffic confirmed on Wednesday that Laodicea had docked in Tripoli.

Ukrainian ambassador Ihor Ostash met with Lebanese President Michel Aun on Thursday to discuss the shipment.

“The Lebanese authorities have promised an investigation,” the Ukrainian embassy said.

Ukraine has accused Russia of looting grain and steel from its territory since Moscow invaded Ukraine in late February.

Last week, the two sides signed an agreement allowing grain exports from blocked Ukrainian ports.

Former journalist convicted of distrust of Russian military

A former Russian state TV reporter was found guilty of distrusting the military and fined 50,000 rubles ($822,806).

Marina Ovsyannikova publicly opposed Russia’s actions in Ukraine in a social media post, saying that those responsible for the war would be referred to an international tribunal.

In March, a former reporter appeared on a live news bulletin board holding an anti-war poster and drew international attention. At the time, she was detained for a while, and then she was released on a fine.

In a speech to the court, Ovsyannikova said that she did not understand why she was there and for what reason she was being tried.

“The purpose of the trial is to intimidate all those who oppose war in the Russian Federation.”

She described Russia as an aggressor, saying, “The beginning of this war is our government’s greatest crime.”

Sanctions are paralyzing the Russian economy, according to Yale study

Sanctions on Russia are taking a toll on the economy, despite Moscow’s claims that Russia is not feeling the crisis, a new study from Yale University found.

The authors argue that their work calls into question Moscow’s claim that the economy is still robust and that the West suffers more from an “economic war of attrition”.

A team of experts from Yale University measured economic activity five months after Moscow invaded Ukraine, using consumer data and figures from Russia’s international trade and transport partners.

They found that Russia’s position as a commodity exporter was irreversibly eroded by the forced shift from Europe’s main markets to Asia.

Studies have shown that Russia’s imports have declined significantly since the start of the war, and Russia is experiencing great difficulty in securing important inputs, parts and technology.

No agreement on US-Russian prisoner exchange yet Kremlin spokesperson

Russia’s foreign ministry said there was no agreement on the possibility of an exchange of prisoners of war. A spokeswoman for Maria Zakharova said she had not yet reached “concrete results”.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Wednesday that he would discuss the release of US basketball player Britney Greener and former soldier Paul Wellen with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in exchange for the Russian arms dealer Victor Butt.

Greener was arrested in Moscow in February for possessing hash oil and is on trial.

Whelan is serving 16 years in Russia for espionage and Bout is currently serving 25 years in the United States.

Missile strikes on Kyiv and Cherniv region governors

Kyiv Governor Olexi Kuleva said Russian troops had launched missile strikes in the Kyiv and Chernikhov districts of Ukraine.

Kuleba said in a Telegram that the infrastructure of the Vyshgorod settlement had been hit and it was not immediately known if there were any casualties.

“With the help of missiles, Russia is taking revenge on the widespread mass resistance that the Ukrainians were able to organize because they were a nation,” Kuleva told state TV.

Cherniv governor Vyacheslav Chaus reported that several missiles were fired from the territory of Belarus, targeting the village of Honcharivska.

More than 75,000 Russians killed or wounded since US invasion

A US congressman told news network CNN that more than 75,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the invasion began on February 24.

Democrat Elissa Slotkin spoke to the broadcaster after a confidential briefing with officials in the Biden administration.

“We have been briefed that more than 75,000 Russians have been killed or wounded. This is huge. You are investing a huge amount in their ground forces, and over 80% of them are bogged down and exhausted.” Slotkin said.

A week ago, the CIA director estimated that about 15,000 Russian soldiers had lost their lives in the war against Ukraine in Moscow.

This estimate was presented by William Burns, Director of the United States Intelligence Service, at a security conference in Aspen, Colorado. About 45,000 people are thought to have been injured, Burns added.

Russia responded “fake” to the latest figures provided by Slotkin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “This is not data from the US administration, it is from a newspaper.” “Even the most robust newspapers of our time are not afraid to spread all kinds of fakes. Unfortunately, this is a practice we see more and more often.”

Kyiv manager Dynamo accuses Turkish football fans of ‘Putin’ slogans

The head coach of Ukrainian football team Dynamo Kyiv has criticized Turkish club Fenerbahce fans for their actions in the Champions League qualifier.

Fans of the Turkish club shouted the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a 2-1 victory for Ukraine.

“The match went well, but we didn’t take the fans into account. I didn’t expect such slogans as they would lament,” Myrcia Lucescu told Turkish media Panatic after skipping a post-match press conference to protest the fans’ actions. “He said.

The Ukraine national team played only friendly matches in Europe after the invasion of Russia, and the current regional league has been suspended due to war.

Find out more about the Ukrainian War

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Germany since the Russian invasion in February. They are promised housing, financial aid and access to the job market. DW looks at the poor job prospects faced by Ukrainians fleeing war.

The US is expected to pressure Russia to propose the release of detained Americans at the meeting, which will be the first of its kind since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Click here to read more about that story.

kb,dj (AFP, AP,dpa, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/russia-ukraine-updates-kyiv-counteroffensive-gathering-momentum-uk-intelligence/a-62621492 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos