



The US State Department’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, offers a reward of up to $10 million for information about foreign interference in US elections. The Reward Offering seeks information leading to the identification or location of any foreign person, including a foreign entity, that has knowingly engaged or is engaging in U.S. election interference, as well as information leading to the prevention, frustration or favorable resolution of an act of foreign interference in the election. This RFJ announcement is part of the United States government’s broader efforts to ensure the security and integrity of our elections and to protect against foreign interference in our elections.

The Department is seeking information on Internet Research Agency LLC (IRA), Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin, and related Russian entities and associates for their engagement in U.S. election interference.

The IRA is a Russian entity engaged in political and electoral interference operations. As early as 2014, the IRA launched operations aimed at interfering with the US political system, including the 2016 US presidential election, with the strategic aim of sowing discord. IRA operated through several Russian entities, including Internet Research LLC, MediaSintez LLC, GlavSet LLC, MixInfo LLC, Azimut LLC, and NovInfo LLC.

Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin is a Russian national who funded the IRA through the companies he controlled, Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering (collectively Concord). Concord sent funds, recommended personnel, and oversaw IRA activities through reporting and interaction with IRA management.

Mikhail Ivanovich Bystrov, Mikhail Leonidovich Burchik, Aleksandra Yuryevna Krylova, Anna Vladislavovna Bogacheva, Sergey Pavlovich Polozov, Maria Anatolyevna Bovda, Robert Sergeyevich Bovda, Dzheykhun Nasimi Ogly Aslanov, Vadim Vladimirovich Podkopaev, Gleb Igorevich Vasilchenko, Irina Viktorovna Kaverzina and in Vladimir Venkova have worked in Vladimir Venkova various capabilities to carry out IRA interference operations targeting the United States. They knowingly and intentionally conspired to defraud the United States by altering, obstructing, and circumventing lawful functions of government through fraud and deception for the purpose of interfering with United States political and electoral processes, including the election 2016 presidential election.

For more information, visit www.rewardsforjustice.net. We encourage anyone with information about the IRA, Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin, and associated Russian entities and/or individuals linked to U.S. election interference to contact the Rewards for Justice office through our advice reporting channel based on Tor at: he5dybnt7sr6cm32xt77pazmtm65flqy6irivtflruqfc5ep7eiodiad.onion (Tor browser required).

Rewards for Justice is a premier national security program administered by the US State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service. Since its inception in 1984, the program has awarded more than $250 million to more than 125 individuals around the world who have provided actionable intelligence that has helped solve threats to United States national security. Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RFJ_USA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.state.gov/rewards-for-justice-reward-offer-for-information-on-russian-interference-in-u-s-elections/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos