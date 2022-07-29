Energy bills for UK homes could soar up to 500 per month in January.





It’s already been a rough year, but the British have been warned that they should expect more costs this winter (Photo: PA)

Energy rates for the most vulnerable in the UK are expected to hit 500 in January alone.

The limit people can claim is expected to rise to 3,420 in October and rise again to 3,850 in January.

That’s well above the 2,800 people projected by energy regulator Ofgem in May and will add to the cost of living crisis sweeping the country.

Since the cap was raised in April, households have already consumed an average of 1,971 units of energy per year.

Wholesale gas prices are rising after President Vladimir Putin cut gas supplies to Europe in half via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The UK is less dependent on Russian natural gas than the continent, but the move is still having a cascading effect and calls into question the UK’s own energy-producing capacity.

Since around 40% of UK power plants use gas as fuel, the cost also shifts to electricity.

The British currently face an energy bill of 3,850 per year, and utility consulting firm BFY Group has warned people to prepare for a difficult winter.

Russia is cutting off gas supply through its Nord Stream 1 pipeline, causing disruption in European markets (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

Senior consultant Gemma Berwick told the Financial Times:

While many households can spread their higher winter bills throughout the year, the most vulnerable prepaid households are seeing at least 434 in December and more than 500 in January, she said.

The UK typically imports only 4% of its gas from Russia, but is routed to Europe via pipeline.

It also relies on securing a cargo of liquefied natural gas. In other words, prices in the UK are tied to what is happening on the continent.

The number of supported households announced by the government so far ranges from 400 to 1,200.

But members of the company selection committee say that’s not enough and they haven’t taken into account the expected price hikes this winter.

Commission Chair Darren Jones said: Once again, the energy crisis is ahead of governments.

To prevent millions from falling into unmanageable debt, it is essential to update and implement support packages before October, when pressures will hold household finances in full swing and push the economy into recession.

A government spokesperson said: Unlike Europe, the UK does not depend on Russian gas.

The UK’s safe and diverse energy supply gives homes, businesses and industries the confidence to get the electricity and gas they need.

However, we are vulnerable to volatile gas markets. While no national government can control the price of gasoline, it has introduced 37 billion special packages to help households, including 1,200 for the most vulnerable 8 million households.

