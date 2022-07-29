How can you build a capsule wardrobe that will stand the test of time?





Here, Vogues guides you through the clothing essentials that will help you throughout the year.

white t-shirt

I wear one almost every day, so I’m forever looking for the perfect white t-shirt, says Sarah Harris, UK Vogue Global Contents Director and European Deputy Editor. Follow her lead by choosing the best style.

& Other Stories Wide Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

Arket heavyweight white T-shirt

Joseph cotton-jersey T-shirt

hard working jeans

Finding the perfect pair of jeans isn’t hard, but great jeans will last a lifetime.

Arket BARREL LEG non-stretch jeans

weekday straight-leg jeans

Wandler chamomile organic cropped high-rise tapered jeans

trench coat

There’s a reason trench coats have stood the test of time. It’s easy to throw and instantly puts together a look.

wide raglan sleeve trench match

Frankie Shop Eugene cotton-twill trench coat

Victoria Beckham trench coat

black leggings

Companion in style with black leggings, no longer reserved for gym outings in 2022.

Le Ore Lucca Recycled Stretch Leggings

Arket lightweight leggings

Ala Stretch Knit Leggings

Wardrobe.NYC high-rise zip-cuff leggings

oversized blazer

If done right, your roux foundation can be exquisitely chic. our tips? Don’t let the oversized fit overwhelm your body.

mango structured cutout blazer

Frankie Shop crepe blazer

The raw wool-blend twill blazer

Arket Oversized Wool Composite Blazer

vest top

An undisputed favorite with a style set, the classic tank top is a must-have in your wardrobe for day or night. Match it with tailored pants and heel sandals for a variety of looks

hoop earrings

No jewelry box is complete without large rings.

Alighieri gold-plated hoop earrings

Medium Everyday Hoop 18kt Gold Vermeil Earrings

Tom Wood Liz Pave hoop earrings

all-purpose tote bag

The tote bag is a reliable accessory. This generous style goes well with anything.

Saint Laurent leather shopper

Supreme logo patch tote bag

MM6 Maison Margiela Japanese Debossed Logo Tote Bag

Little Leafner Tulip Tote Bag

smart loafers

Are you facing shoe problems? Loafers are the answer.

Gucci Leather Rug Sole Horsebit Loafers

ATP Atelier leather loafers

maxi skirt

Mini skirts were the main trend for spring/summer 2022, but maxi skirts will always be in fashion. Pair boots and coats in winter and sandals with a chinned t-shirt or tank top in summer.

Taller Marmo Carnival Print Maxi Skirt

Joseph pleated rib swinton skirt

ray-effect twill maxi skirt

biker jacket

Upgraded for oversize and ruggedness or minimal embellishment, the biker jacket makes a big comeback on the Spring/Summer 2022 runway.

Acne Studios biker jacket

Deadwood Joan Leather Biker Jacket

Simone Rocha biker leather jacket

& Other Stories Leather Biker Jacket

slip dress

An easy choice for an evening outing, the slip dress can be made perfect for tight-fitting knitted work.

Miu Miu satin slip midi dress

Arket bias cut strap dress

mango print draped dress

tailored trousers

Tailor-made trousers are not only a must-have for a secure-fitting office, but also a must-have for your capsule wardrobe. If your off-rail style doesn’t suit you, visit your tailor to make adjustments.

Nili Lotan Corette wool-twill straight-leg trousers

Frankie Shop Gel-so pleated tencel-blend straight-leg trousers

H&M suit pants straight fit

trendy trainer

Almost any outfit can be worn with a pair of trainers. The New Balance 990s are the best dad trainers among It-girls, and the coveted Nike Dunks and Jordans will invigorate them.

New Balance Women’s 574v2 Sneakers

Loewe leather logo trainers

white shirt

Don’t underestimate the quiet power of a white shirt. Whether it’s clean, refreshing poplin or refreshing linen, there’s something for every occasion.

With Nothing Under Boyfriend Poplin White

UNIQLO Men’s Extra Fine Cotton Broadcloth Regular Fit Shirt

Maison Kitsune Fox-embroidered boxy-fit cotton-poplin shirt

Balenciaga oversized cotton-poplin shirt

wide pants

Cool off in 2022 with these flowing wide-leg pants. If the hemline is too long, change it (or change it yourself).

Joseph Painted Wool Silk Primrose Trousers

& Other Stories Wide Flare Trousers

Issue Twelve Stanley In Wool Cashmere

Vince pleated crepe wide trousers

classic belt

Why are simple things so often so hard to find? Once you’ve got your favorites, keep them out of sight. A classic leather belt with an elegant metal clasp will be one of the toughest jobs in your capsule wardrobe.

Balenciaga hourglass BB-plaque crocodile-effect leather belt

Isabel Marant Zap leather belt

Valentino Garavani logo signature buckle belt

