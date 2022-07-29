When and where to see meteors





As the northern hemisphere’s summer meteor season kicks off, the Delta Aquariids culminate this week.

The shower gets its name from the constellation that appears to emanate from the constellation Aquarius, near a bright star called Delta Aquarius.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to best see meteors in the UK.

When will Delta Aquaridsmetors peak?

Delta Aquariids always peak around the end of July, two weeks before the better known Perseid showers, with normal visibility limits between July 12 and August 23.

This year’s meteors are expected to peak early on Saturday, July 30, between 2:30 and 3:00 a.m. at a rate of about 25 per hour.

However, they are expected to be best seen on the evening of Thursday, July 28, due to the arrival of the new moon.

The absence of moonlight means the sky will be particularly dark tonight, and the absence of light pollution increases your chances of seeing meteors well.

More information in Science How can I see meteor showers?

According to the Greenwich Royal Observatory, the best time to see Delta Aquariids is between 2 and 4 am, with a peak at 3:30 am.

The best place to see meteors is looking at Aquarius. These constellations can be found using a mobile app such as SkyView.

For the best chance of seeing the meteors, the sky should be clear, or at least relatively clear.

The Royal Museum of Greenwich advises: After finding the Delta Aquarium in the sky, look in the direction of the glow and you will see only a short meteor.

Meteors will appear longer the further away from the light you are looking at, so aim your gaze at about 45 degrees from Delta Aquaii.

Here are some other tips that will give you the best chance to shower.

Make sure you are in a dark sky area and your south-facing view is unobstructed. Lie on a blanket or sit on a lawn chair for a wide view of the sky. The naked eye is the best tool you can use to see meteors. Do not use binoculars or telescopes because they have a narrow field of view. Do not look at any lights or cell phones to allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness and to maintain darkness adaptation. May I take a picture of Delta Aquarids?

If you want to capture meteors on camera, Pixsy has created a beginner’s guide to astrophotography. It includes the following tips:

Choose a higher ISO between 1600 and 6400. This means that the camera is more sensitive to light. The exact ISO you should use will depend on your camera and conditions, so experiment by taking several shots and increasing the ISO each time to determine which one will give you the best results. And for 30 seconds, the camera must remain completely still for the duration for a sharper image. If the camera’s aperture can be adjusted, use a large aperture and aim for a large setting (between /2.8 and /4). This helps to maximize the amount of light entering the camera lens. Delta Aquarids What is a meteor shower?

There is some debate about the origins of Delta Aquarids. An early hypothesis was that the meteor showers were caused by the collapse of the Marsden and Kracht solargrazing comets.

However, comet 96P/Machholzha, discovered in 1986, is known as the most likely source.

As it is heated by the sun, it is thought that the comet’s ice loosens the pieces of rock that form fragments that make up Delta Aquarius.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/science/delta-aquariids-meteor-shower-2022-how-watch-uk-tonight-when-meteors-peak-1767220

