Joe Biden hails Senate deal as most important US climate legislation ever | United States domestic politics





Joe Biden hailed a Congressional deal that represents the biggest climate investment in US history and gives him a much-needed political victory.

In a stunning reversal, Senate Democrats on Wednesday announced a sweeping $739 billion package that had eluded them for months to tackle health care and the climate crisis, raise taxes on high earners and businesses and reduce the federal debt.

The president said Thursday: This bill would be the most important legislation in history to address the climate crisis and immediately improve our energy security.

Biden, who has dealt with soaring gasoline prices that has helped push inflation to 40-year highs, said experts agreed the bill would help solve the problem and said urged Congress to pass it.

With this legislation, we were facing some of our biggest problems and taking a giant leap forward as a nation. This bill is far from perfect, it is a compromise, but that is often how progress is made: by compromise.

The deal, reached between Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and longtime Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, would invest $369 billion over the decade in climate change strategies, including investments in renewable energy generation and tax refunds for consumers to buy new or used electric vehicles.

It includes $60 billion for a clean energy manufacturing tax credit and $30 billion for a wind and solar power production tax credit, seen as ways to stimulate and support industries that can help reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels. At Manchins’ insistence, $306 billion is earmarked for debt reduction.

The package, called the Inflation Reduction Act, would cut U.S. emissions by 40% by 2030, according to a summary released by Schumers’ office, and has won praise from clean energy advocates and Democratic Party alumni.

Barack Obama, the former President, tweeted: I am grateful to President Biden and those in Congress Democrat or Republican who work for the American people. Progress doesn’t always happen all at once, but it does happen and this is what it looks like.

Al Gore, a former vice president whose 2006 documentary film An Inconvenient Truth helped raise awareness of the climate crisis, wrote on Twitter: The Cut Inflation Act has the potential to be a watershed moment. It represents the largest investment in climate solutions and environmental justice in US history. Decades of tireless work by climate advocates across the country have led to this moment.

Another element of the package would allow Medicare, the government-run healthcare program for the elderly and disabled, to negotiate prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies, saving the federal government $288 billion. dollars over the 10-year budget window.

The Manchin-Schumer measure falls significantly short of the $3.5 billion Build Back Better spending bill that Biden asked Democrats to push through Congress last year.

But it gave him a political victory when he needed it most. His administration has been beset by a cascade of setbacks, including the war in Ukraine, a series of conservative Supreme Court rulings, runaway inflation and, on Thursday, a GDP report that showed gross domestic product had shrunk for the second consecutive quarter this year.

That backdrop has left the president struggling with low job approval ratings and dwindling support from his own party. A CNN poll this week found that 75% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters want the party to nominate someone other than themselves in the 2024 election.

The bill was worked out between Sen. Joe Manchin, left, and Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, right. Photography: Patrick Semansky/AP

But the surprise Senate deal, which came the same day the Senate passed legislation boosting domestic computer chip production and Biden completed his recovery from coronavirus infection, offered a glimpse of light at the end of the day. tunnel.

John Zogby, author and pollster, said there have already been signs the presidents’ approval rating is improving. This could very well be the critical victory. First, its entry in the context of a few other wins: the manufacturing bill is another and, at the same time, it feels like gasoline prices are falling. It’s an important part of Build Back Better and it looks like it could happen. This could raise expectations.

The deal is a boost for Democrats ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. Zogby added: Democrats can go back to voters and say, look, we’ve accomplished something. Maybe it wasn’t what you wanted, but here’s our first real achievement on climate change.

Jonathan Kott, Manchin’s former communications director, told the MSNBC network: Democrats really need to seize this moment and tell this story, shout it out loud. If it was Donald Trump, he would be there having press conferences in the Rose Garden all over the country. We should do the same.

The deal marked a dramatic turnaround by Manchin, a conservative Democrat and the equally divided Senate swing vote, who has received more donations from oil and gas companies than any other lawmaker in recent years. Earlier this month, he was strongly condemned by climate activists for apparently scuttling Bidens’ spending plans, saying he was worried about inflation.

On Wednesday, Manchin, who sought to preserve federal oil and gas lease projects and gas pipelines through months of talks, said the bill would invest in hydrogen, nuclear power, renewables, fossil fuels and energy storage. This bill does not arbitrarily cut off our abundant fossil fuels.

Democrats hope to pass the bill by a simple majority in the Senate. Schumer told his colleagues on Thursday that they now had the opportunity to deliver on two hugely important priorities on health care and climate change, The Associated Press reported, but warned that the final pass would be difficult.

It remains unclear whether Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, who like Manchin has been an eternal thorn in the side of Bidens, will vote for it. There is also sure to be fierce opposition from Republicans.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, said in a statement that the legislation would be devastating for American families and small businesses. Raising taxes on job creators, crushing energy producers with new regulations, and stifling innovators looking for new cures will only make this recession worse, not better.

The bill must also pass the House of Representatives, where Democrats have a slim majority, and be signed by Biden.

