Omicron Ba.5 variant: warning of symptoms of new variant affecting patients at night





Immunologists have warned that a new strain of COVID-19 could cause a variety of symptoms, including those that appear at night.

Omicron BA.5 is a highly contagious subvariant that is causing concern as it contributes to a new wave of infections worldwide, including the UK.

Scientists have discovered differences from previous strains, including the ability to reinfect people within weeks of contracting Covid-19.

A leading immunologist has suggested that this may cause new symptoms in patients.

One of the additional symptoms of BA.5 I saw this morning is night sweats. Professor Luke O’Neill of Trinity College Dublin told Irish Radio in mid-July.

Isn’t it strange? He added.

BA.5 is driving the surge in cases in several countries along with BA.4, including across Europe and Australia. It has also become the dominant strain in the United States.

Because the virus has changed, the disease is a little different, Professor Wonil told Newstock.

He adds: T-cells, etc. obviously have some immunity, and a slightly different mix of immune systems and viruses can lead to slightly different diseases. Oddly enough, it is characterized by cold sweat.

However, very important is a message to keep you vaccinated and reminded that a booster dose will not lead to serious illness.

BA.5 was first discovered in South Africa in February, a month after BA.4 was identified in the same country.

Both have since spread around the world, sparking concerns about a recurrence of COVID-19 infection.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, the number of coronavirus cases in the UK increased by 7% in the week to July 14 to 3.8 million, up from 3.3 million the week before.

This increase continues to be driven by the aforementioned sub-transformation, the agency said.

The latest figure is the highest estimate since late April, but still falls short of the record high of 4.9 million people reached at the end of March.

