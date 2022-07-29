Sacramento Republic reaches US Open Cup final, knocks out SKC in PK





Sacramento Republic’s sensational run at the 2022 US Open Cup has made it all the way to the final.

The USL Championship side – a club that once thought it was a lock for MLS expansion – will play for the domestic cup title and a place in the Concacaf Champions League after ousting the four-timer Sporting Kansas City winner on penalties after a scoreless draw at Heart Health Park on Wednesday night. In doing so, they become the first non-MLS club since the Charleston Battery in 2008 to reach the final. No non-MLS team has won the Open Cup since 1999, when the Rochester Rhinos beat the Colorado Rapids.

Wednesday’s 120-minute stalemate was settled in a thrilling shootout, with Sacramento star Rodrigo López delivering the decisive kick to set up a final against Orlando City, who routed the New York Red Bulls earlier overnight, 5-1, at Exploria Stadium. The Lions will host the final on September 7.

Before López’s heroism in the shootout, there were a few other memorable moments. There was Sacramento goaltender Danny Vitiello, who previously had a save taken off the board because he got off his line too soon, making the balance change save on SKC veteran Graham Zusi, a United States World Cup veteran and a three-time Open Cup. winner.

This was preceded by a supreme showmanship from Maalique Foster, who scored on a deftly taken Panenka, then celebrated with a backflip and Steph Curry’s “night night” move, even though the conversion only went 4– 4 at the time. The backflip appeared to be a direct response to SKC’s Willy Agada, who was the one who had his initial kick saved before landing his second chance and then celebrating with his own backflip.

But perhaps Foster had a premonition of what was to come, given Vitiello’s save and López win sealed the deal soon after on a famous night for the lower division side. , whose triumph has many layers.

It was in October 2019 that Republic’s five-year wait for MLS expansion seemed to come to an end, but the bid collapsed after losing backing from lead investor and billionaire Ron Burkle. Meanwhile, Inter Miami and Nashville SC joined in 2020, Austin moved to the top spot a year later after the league settled its Columbus issue with Anthony Precourt, Charlotte joined MLS this season and St. Louis is set to join in 2023. The league will expand to 30 teams, and Las Vegas has long been expected to be the recipient of this next franchise.

Nonetheless, Sacramento can make its own statement in MLS territory if it can bring down a top-flight fourth team. In the round of 16, Republic defeated the San Jose Earthquakes, and the LA Galaxy were next to fall in the quarterfinals. Then came SKC in the semi-finals. Orlando has never won a US Open Cup title or even reached the final before this season, but is coached by a former winner, Óscar Pareja having guided FC Dallas to the cup in 2016.

