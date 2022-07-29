Climate disruption makes UK heatwaves 10 times more likely, study finds | extreme weather





Researchers have found that climate disruption has made the recent record British heatwave ten times more likely. An analysis by World Weather Attribution showed that when the heat wave reached 40.3C, the temperature in the UK was higher than that simulated by climate models.

Researchers say extreme temperatures in Western Europe are rising faster than expected.

To determine whether heatwaves were more likely to be caused by climate change, the scientists followed a peer-reviewed methodology to analyze weather data and computer simulations to compare current climate with past climates. It then analyzed the highest temperatures during the heatwave two days the UK was hit hardest by warmer weather.

Extreme heat in Western Europe has increased more than climate models predicted. Models estimate that greenhouse gas emissions increased the temperature of this heatwave by 2 degrees, but historical meteorological records suggest that the heatwave would have been 4 degrees cooler in a world not warmed by human activity.

Climate experts are concerned that this means that the effects of global warming will be far more dramatic than previously thought.

Friederike Otto, Senior Climate Lecturer at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change at Imperial College London, said: climate model.

This is a worrisome finding that suggests that the consequences of climate change to Europe’s already extremely deadly extreme heat could be far worse than previously thought if we don’t reduce our carbon emissions quickly.

Woodhead Reservoir, when the water level dropped earlier this month. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Despite the increased likelihood of events occurring due to climate change, heat waves like this are still relatively rare.

According to the model results, there is a 1% chance that such a heat wave will occur next year. However, this may be an underestimate because weather records show that similar heatwaves in Europe are occurring more frequently and hotter than climate models suggest.

The study was conducted by 21 researchers as part of the World Weather Attribution group, including scientists from universities and meteorological institutions from Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, South Africa, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States and New Zealand.

Meteorologists say the results of the study are sobering as they confirm previously feared facts that climate change has a large impact on temperatures and that extreme heat is more likely to occur.

“Two years ago, scientists at the UK Meteorological Agency found that the chance of seeing 40C in the UK is 1 in 100 per year. Natural climate. Our weather It was heartbreaking to see such an event happen right after that study to see raw data come back from the observatory.

This new work confirms previous research and informs further improvements. The latest developments that could have predicted heatwaves two weeks ago are now being reflected in the next generation of climate simulations.

Scorched fields after a crop fire near the town of Dinnington. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Experts have called for a rapid cut in emissions to prevent the situation from worsening. Thousands of deaths across Europe and hundreds of excess deaths in the UK are thought to be due to recent heatwaves due to extreme heat.

Heatwaves are Europe’s deadliest type of extreme weather event, killing thousands of people each year, says Roop Singh of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Climate Center. But you don’t have to. Most of these deaths are preventable if an appropriate adaptation plan is in place. Without rapid and comprehensive adaptation and emission reductions, the situation will only get worse.

