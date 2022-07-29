The US economy is contracting. Fed rate hikes may just be starting to bite





July 28 (Reuters) – The U.S. economy contracted for a second consecutive quarter, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 2.25% to 2.50% in an effort to slow growth and ease price pressures.

The report is unlikely to change Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s view that an economy that is creating hundreds of thousands of jobs a month is not in recession and will not deter him from raising costs further. of borrowing.

But he and his colleagues will analyze it carefully for clues about where their policy tightening to bring down inflation, which has been high for decades, is already having an effect, where it might yet start to bite and whether they are on the right path for the soft landing they are aiming for. or the harder crash that analysts increasingly fear.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

“We want to see demand below potential for an extended period to create slack and give inflation a chance to come down,” Powell said Wednesday. “It’s also worth noting that these rate hikes were large and came quickly, and it’s likely that their full effect hasn’t been felt by the economy. So there’s likely some tightening extra – a significant extra crunch in the pipeline.”

The GDP adds to the evidence that the targeted slowdown is already underway, although only part of it is due to the Fed. Here is a partial breakdown:

HOUSING CLOSURE: WORKING FEDERATION RATE INCREASES

Of all categories of GDP, the interest rate sensitive housing sector is where the effects of the Fed’s measures to tighten financial conditions are most evident. Even before the Fed started raising rates in March, mortgage rates began to rise in anticipation, nearly doubling since late last year to almost 6% and making already expensive homes even less affordable.

The 14% decline in residential investment in the second quarter was the largest in 12 years, apart from housing stalling during the first lockdowns to stem COVID-19 infections in the second quarter of 2020.

It is unusual for such a subtraction of housing from economic growth to occur outside of a recession.

Other recent data shows home sales are down, with sales of previously owned homes dropping for a fifth consecutive month in June, and housing starts and building permits also continuing to fall.

And with the Fed continuing to raise rates — possibly another percentage point this year, Powell suggested on Wednesday — the worst may yet be yet to come.

SLOWDOWN IN CONSUMER SPENDING: SOME FED EFFECTS BUT MORE TO COME

Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of the U.S. economy, slowed to an annualized growth rate of 1% in the second quarter from 1.8% in the first, the report said.

The slowdown in growth was driven by a 4.4% drop in spending on goods, which had soared during the pandemic, and a look under the hood suggests much of that was due to high inflation rather than a reaction to higher borrowing costs.

For example, in nominal terms, consumers spent nearly $6 billion more on food to eat at home than in the first quarter, but took out less. Adjusted for inflation, food consumption fell by $33.5 billion, making food its biggest drag on the economy in nearly half a century.

Meanwhile, spending on services rose 4.1%, the report said, as people released from pandemic restrictions spent on travel and restaurants. However, it’s unclear how long this will last, said Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

“The question is really…what is the lifespan of services spending? The Fed is really slowing down…(it) is in a tough spot,” Farooqi said, noting that households will soon start to dip into their saving. and take on more credit card debt to fund their lives.

COMPANY EXPENDITURE SHEETS: PARTIAL SUPPLY

Business spending – or non-residential fixed investment, in Commerce Department parlance – fell 0.1% on an annualized basis, mainly due to lower spending on structures by all industries, at the end of the year. exception of mining and drilling, which was busy setting up rigs to get more oil out of the ground as energy prices soared.

“The economy is clearly losing momentum,” wrote JP Morgan’s Michael Feroli, noting falling business spending as well as falling consumer spending on goods and housing investment. “At least the Fed has something to show for its rate hikes.”

STOCKS, EXPORTS: NOT CLEAR

The report reflects a slowdown in inventory accumulation and an impetus to trade growth, which analysts say at least partially reflects supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. But for some, they raise fears of a coming slowdown.

“(The drag in stocks) tells you that companies are very worried and cutting back on spending. It’s part of a recessionary atmosphere,” said Peter Cardillo, chief economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

SPARK OF HOPE ON INFLATION: NO LONGER NEEDED

Inflation as measured by the core personal consumer price index, a measure central bankers are used to because it excludes more volatile components like food and energy, fell to 4.4% in second quarter, compared to 5.2% in the first. While this is a step in the right direction, it remains well above the Fed’s 2% target and, as Powell reiterated repeatedly on Wednesday, the central bank needs much clearer evidence. of falling inflation before policymakers let their guard down.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Ann Saphir and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Dan Burns and Andrea Ricci

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-economy-is-shrinking-feds-rate-hikes-may-have-only-just-begun-bite-2022-07-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos