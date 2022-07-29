Covid UK: Professor Tim Spector warns of two new overt symptoms as cases rise.





A prominent professor has warned people to assume they have the coronavirus if they show two obvious symptoms.

Professor Tim Spector, founder of the Covid Zoe app, warned that morning fatigue and sore throat can be signs of infection, even after a good night’s sleep.

He added that sore throats were more commonly reported in people infected with the coronavirus than the common cold.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the UK rose 7% in the week to July 14 to nearly 3.8 million, up 7% from 3.5 million the week before. This is the highest estimate of total infections since mid-April, but still falls short of the 4.9 million recorded at the end of March.

Professor Specter said the discovery of these two symptoms should raise suspicion of a coronavirus.

He tweeted that there are currently twice as many cases of COVID-19 as the common cold. The percentage has never been this high.

In general, the symptoms are pretty much the same except for more fatigue and sore throat, so it’s best to assume Covid!

Hopefully, this wave will be over soon.

Virologists have expressed concern over another highly contagious strain of Omicron that has arrived in the UK.

Professor Spector added: If possible, get tested. If you can’t get tested, assume you have a cold and distance yourself from others until you feel better.

Last week he said: New research shows that the new BA4 and BA5 variants work by evading and neutralizing some of the existing immune defenses. With UK cases soaring to record levels, it’s no surprise they’re so successful.

The coronavirus is most prevalent in Scotland, with an estimated 340,900 people infected with the virus during the week from 14 July to 14 July.

That’s a slight increase from 334,000, or 1 in 16, and is Scotland’s highest estimate since early April, although ONS explains the trend here is uncertain. In the UK, it is possible that 3.1 million people have been infected with the virus in the week through July 13, which is about 1 in 17 people. This is an increase from 2.9 million or 1 in 19 people a week ago.

New ONS data shows Covid infections are on the rise across the UK

According to ONS, the number of reinfections has increased significantly during the Omicron wave. The analysis showed that infection levels in the UK were higher than during the first covid wave, but there were twice as many hospital admissions and 14 times more deaths during the alpha wave.

However, Professor Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said the ONS data are about two to three weeks behind, so infections may have decreased.

It’s worth mentioning again that the ONS Infection Survey primarily publishes the prevalence of Covid, i.e. the proportion of the population who tested positive, and that it publishes more than a week later than the sample on which the results were taken. Because people can remain positive for about 11 days after they first become positive for COVID-19, Professor Hunter said ONS data always lags the epidemic curve by about two to three weeks when it comes to the incidence of new infections.

