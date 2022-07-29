2022 US National Championship Day 3 Finals Live Recap





2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS Thursday Finals Data Sheets

The action continues tonight in Irvine with the 400 individual medley and 100 butterfly finals. Although there are only four events, there should be plenty of exciting racing.

The race will begin with the women’s 400 IM, where the top two seeds belong to Leah Smith and Katie Ledecky. The duo have a lot of free-race experience, but we don’t see the two go head-to-head as often in this event.

British Olympian Max Litchfield clocked the fastest time in the men’s 400 IM preliminaries, and he’ll be swimming right next to Florida Gator Kevin Vargas, who was just 0.20 seconds behind him this morning. Behind these two will be a host of established college stars, led by U.S. Olympian Kieran Smith.

Speaking of college stars, a pair of ACC swimmers – Gabi Albiero of Louisville and Gretchen Walsh of Virginia – faced off in the same heat of the 100 butterfly this morning. They will have the opportunity to do so again tonight in the middle two lanes after Walsh touched just 0.07 seconds behind Albiero this morning.

Finally, we will see the men’s 100m take off. Shaine Casas rocked a 51.04 this morning, the fastest time in the peloton by over a second, and we’ll see what else he – against a strong field in the top 8 – has in store tonight.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – Finals World Record 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (2016) US Record 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008) US Open Record 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (2015) LC Nationals Record 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008) Junior World Record 4:32.04, Summer McIntosh (2022)ff

Top 3:

Katie Ledecky (Gator Swim Club) – 4:35.77 Leah Smith (Texas Longhorn Aquatics) – 4:36.66 Felicia Pasadyn (Ohio State) – 4:42.79

It promised to be a fun ride, and it didn’t disappoint.

Lindsay Looney of Sun Devil Aquatics was the early leader, and she touched first at the 100m mark, with Katie Ledecky second. Ledecky took the lead on the first length of the backstroke, but Leah Smith passed her on the second length, and led by 0.09 seconds at the halfway mark.

Ledecky kept her tight on the breaststroke leg, setting her up nicely for a big freestyle leg. Sure enough, Ledecky made up more than a second over the top 50 of the single freestyle leg. Smith fought hard, but Ledecky continued to extend his lead, eventually winning 4:35.77 to 4:36.66. Not only is this a new best time for Ledecky, but he would have won bronze last month at Worlds.

In the post-race interview, Ledecky said it was her first new best time in four years, but she had no plans to add the 400 IM to her standard lineup.

Well behind the two leaders, there was a fierce battle for 3rd, and Felicia Pasadyn had just touched Looney, 4:42.79 to 4:42.80, to take the bronze. It’s a huge best time for Pasadyn, whose previous record of 4:47.20 was set nearly three years ago. Looney shaved just over a second off her previous best time of 4:44.12, which she set last month.

Megan Van Berkom of the University of Minnesota had a great run in the B final, clocking a time of 4:42.69 that would have been good for 3rd place in the A final and knocked her three seconds off her record for life.

MEN’S 400 IM – Finals World Record 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008) US Record 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008) US Open Record 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008) LC National Championship Record 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008) Junior World Record 4:10.02, Ilia Borodin (2021)

Top 3:

Kevin Vargas (La Miranda Armada/Gator) – 4:11.45 Max Litchfield (Dearne Valley) – 4:13.08 Kieran Smith (Ridgefield Aquatic) – 4:14.04

Much like the women’s race, it turned into a close battle between the top two seeds for most of the race. British Olympian Max Litchfield took the lead early on, opening a gap of nearly a second over Florida Gator Kevin Vargas halfway through. But Vargas took control on the opening length of the breaststroke, and he steadily continued to extend the lead from there, winning the national title with a lifetime best 4:11.45.

It was a big day for Vargas, who finished 11th in the yardage version of this event at this year’s NCAA Championships. He entered the day with a best long course time of 4:16.54, lowered that mark to 4:14.27 in the preliminaries, then took nearly two seconds more that time tonight.

Litchfield, who is a two-time European champion in this event, took 2nd place in 4:13.08, followed by his Gator teammate, Kieran Smith, in 4:14.04.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Final World Record 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016) US Record 55.64, Torri Huske (2022) US Open Record 55.66, Torri Huske (2021) LC Nationals Record 55.66, Torri Huske ( 2021) World Junior Record 56.43, Claire Curzan (2021)

Top 3:

Gretchen Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club) – 57.44 Gabi Albiero (Louisville) – 57.82 Dakota Luther (Texas Longhorn Aquatic) – 58.39

Gretchen Walsh got off to a fast start in the top 50, touching around eight-tenths ahead of the rest of the field. In the post-race interview, she said she had a tough corner and Gabi Albiero closed the gap on the back half.

Upon arrival, it looked like Walsh could have benefited from an extra hit instead of a long glide, but that didn’t matter in terms of placement, as Walsh was still touching in front of Albiero, 57.44 to 57.82.

Walsh came within a hair of her best time, a 57.43 from last March. Albiero took exactly a tenth of a second off his career best.

200 butterfly champion Dakota Luther took 3rd place in 58.39, putting her hand on the wall just ahead of Beata Nelson (58.47) and Ai Soma (58.48).

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Final World Record 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021) US Record 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021) US Open Record 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021) LC National Championships Record 49, 76, Caeleb Dressel (2021) Junior World Record 50.62, Kristof Milak (2017)

Top 3:

Shaine Casas (Texas Longhorn Aquatics) – 50.40 Shaun Champion (Australia) – 51.54 Gabriel Jett (Una/Cal) – 52.19

Yes, you read that right. Shaine Casas is now the 3rd fastest American of all time in this event, behind only Caeleb Dressel and Michael Phelps (and tied with Ian Crocker), after an excellent swim tonight in Irvine.

Casas did 50.56 just a few weeks ago, so it was only fitting that he would have a little more in the tank here, and of course his time tonight would have earned him a silver medal in Budapest tonight.

Australia’s Shaun Champion took 2nd place in a new personal best of 51.54, the only man besides Casas under 52 tonight. Cal’s Gabriel Jett, who had a great encounter, continued that trend tonight, setting a personal best 52.17 and then taking 3rd place at 52.19 tonight. Jett touched just ahead of Andrei Minakov (52.24) and Ilya Kharun (52.31).

