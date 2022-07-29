



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. The U.S. Navy plans to commission the USS Fort Lauderdale Saturday morning in Port Everglades, but the city’s celebrations started early.

The 12th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship docked pier side Monday and there was a patriotic performance by the South Florida Symphony shortly after.

My son is here and I know he is excited, Mildred Calderon wrote on the ships Facebook page.

The proud moment for the Landing Platform Dock 28 warship lasted about six years.

Former U.S. Fleet Forces Chief Charles Chuck Clarke, who joined the U.S. Navy in 1987, defended his name. He retired in 2015.

Ingalls Shipbuilding workers began constructing the vessel with ample storage, flight deck and hangar in Pascagoula, Mississippi in 2017. It cost nearly $1.8 billion and it was launched in March 2020.

The 684-foot-long, 105-foot-wide ship then completed Navy acceptance trials on January 31 and the Navy accepted delivery on March 11. The Navy christened her on August 21.

The ship then departed for Fort Lauderdale from Mississippi with a crew of over 360 sailors on July 11. He’s been at Port Everglades Terminal 4 for three days.

The ship can hold approximately 650 Navy and Marine Corps personnel. It is equipped with missile launchers for air defense and it has the capability to deploy MV-22 Ospreys, hovercraft, trucks and other vehicles.

Capt. James A. Quaresimo is the commanding officer of the pre-commissioning unit of USS Fort Lauderdale. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.)

Capt. James A. Quaresimo, the commanding officer of the ships’ pre-commissioning unit, said Thursday the ship is useful for a range of combat and non-combat operations overseas.

With its own hospital and dental quarters, the LPD-28 is also equipped for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

We can establish a waterfront, establish the infrastructure, get medical supplies there, bring back anyone who needs further treatment if needed,” Quaresimo said.

Following the USS Fort Lauderdale’s commissioning on Saturday, its next voyage will be to Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.

The naval force of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships includes USS San Antonio LPD-17, USS Mesa Verde-LPD 19, USS New Orleans LPD-18, USS Mesa Verde LPD-19 , USS Green Bay LPD-20, USS New York LPD-21, USS San Diego LPD-22, USS Anchorage LPD-23, USS Arlington LPD-24 and USS Somerset LPD- 25.

The Navy’s goal is to have a force level of 367 ships by FY2052. The Navy’s proposed FY2023 budget calls for $27.9 billion in shipbuilding funding.

It was an honor to participate in a wreath laying ceremony with the leadership of the USS Fort Lauderdale in honor of our fallen service members. Giving flowers at a memorial site is a worldwide ritual to symbolize the beauty and brevity of life, and to thank your veterans. https://t.co/XkWOEybf4D

— Mayor Dean J. Trantalis (@DeanTrantalis) July 28, 2022

