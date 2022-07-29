UK Heatwave: Scientists say temperatures are ‘warming up faster’ than tools can calculate





However, the World Weather Attribution project that conducted the analysis said the results are likely to be underestimated, warning scientists that the tools available to them are limited and creating blind spots for how many roles humans are playing. in the heat wave.

Heatwaves are becoming more frequent and longer around the world, and scientists say human-induced climate change affects them all.

To determine human effects on extreme heat, scientists use a combination of observations and climate models or simulations. Although models often yield conservative results, the observed extreme heat in Western Europe increased significantly more than the model estimated.

“Models show that greenhouse gas emissions increased the temperature of this heatwave by 2 degrees, but historical meteorological records show that the heatwave would have been 4 degrees cooler in a world not warmed by human activity,” WWA said in a press release. said. “This suggests that the models underestimate the real impact of human-induced climate change on higher temperatures in the UK and other parts of Western Europe. It also suggests that the results of the analysis are conservative and that climate change is likely to have increased the frequency of events. more than 10 times as estimated in the study.”

The UK experienced a record high temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time on record on July 19 last week, reaching 40.3 degrees in the British town of Coningsby. For the first time ever, the British government has issued a red-level heat warning for several parts of England, including the capital, London. As temperatures soared, the country’s infrastructure collapsed. shaped curved train tracks; The airport runway melted. The London Fire Department has declared a “major event” with multiple fires on one of the busiest days since World War II.

People have been advised to work from home, some schools have closed and hospitals and emergency services have reached their limits.

“In Europe and in other parts of the world we are seeing extreme temperatures that heat up faster than most climate models,” said Friederike Otto, of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change at Imperial College London. “We are witnessing more and more record-breaking heatwaves,” he said. Lead the WWA project. “This is a worrisome finding that suggests that the consequences of climate change for Europe’s already extremely deadly extreme heat could be far worse than previously thought if we don’t reduce our carbon emissions quickly.”

Any part of global warming will exacerbate the effects of the climate crisis. The world has already warmed an average of 1.2 degrees Celsius, and there is growing consensus that humans should try to keep the warming down to 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid a tipping point where some ecosystems the planet depends on for ecosystem balance may be difficult to recover from.

Scientists have found that models show that heat waves as intense as last week in the UK are “still rare in today’s climate” with a 1% chance each year. But again, weather records suggest that computer simulation results are conservative and that similar heatwave events are more likely to occur.

In response to the announcement of the new WWA analysis, Dr. Oxford Smith School of Business and Environmental Studies. Radhika Khosla appreciated the speed of the scientists.

“By conducting rapid analysis based on established and peer-reviewed methods, the WWA team can release evidence-based findings to the public domain and we can all still remember the major disruptions from last week’s extreme heat. A series of studies all showing the same results: Climate change makes heat waves more likely and more intense,” said Khosla.

“The level of heat the UK is currently experiencing is dangerous. It puts a strain on our infrastructure, our economy, our food and education systems and our bodies. As the study points out, many families in the UK will be living in extreme heat. Coping with rising temperatures and building thermal resilience and protecting people with a sustainable approach are urgent priorities as unprecedented temperatures become the norm.”

Peter Stott, a climate attribution scientist at the UK Met Office, says it won’t be the last time the UK will have to deal with such extremes.

“Temperatures above 40C will probably happen again in the next few years and decades to come,” Stott said. “Only by reducing greenhouse gas emissions can we reduce the risk of such extremes occurring more and more frequently.”

