The US economy contracted in the 2nd quarter, fueling fears of recession

The government’s announcement on Thursday that the U.S. economy had two straight quarters of zero growth sparked fresh fears of an impending recession, but for most Americans there was underlying good news mixed with bad. .

That’s because the slowing economy signals that the Federal Reserve’s campaign to rein in inflation by raising interest rates, coupled with other developments here and abroad, may be starting to work.

And although recessions generally lead to higher unemployment, far more workers and families suffer from inflation.

Plus, there’s good reason to think recession-related layoffs won’t be as severe this time around, especially if the downturn is relatively mild and short-lived, as most economists predict.

Additionally, many Americans will enter a recession with higher-than-usual savings, and the job market remains strong, despite a handful of layoffs across the country. Thursday’s economic report showed rising incomes and a still strong savings rate of 5.2% in the second quarter.

The official designation of a recession is made by a special panel of experts, who consider several other factors in addition to quarterly growth, including employment, income, spending and industrial production. Their decision won’t come for a few months, maybe more if the data is scrambled.

But Republicans wasted no time in renewing their accusations that President Biden and other Democrats mismanaged the economy, pointing to a popular definition of recession as two straight quarters with no gross domestic product growth. .

Since President Biden took office and Democrats took control of Congress, we’ve been in a total economic downfall, Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) said.

Such criticism, and the White House’s outright denials that the economy is collapsing, will certainly continue in the months leading up to a midterm election that will determine which party controls Congress.

Beneath the political rhetoric, there is some truth to the claims on both sides. Most economists predict a mild recession at some point.

Although recessions are rarely viewed as positive, they are a regular feature of the US economy, averaging one every 6 years since 1945.

Complicating matters this time around is the fact that inflation has erupted at the fastest rate in decades.

A moderate recession that increases unemployment by one or two percentage points from the current 3.6% will likely cost around 3 million high-end jobs.

But the US workforce numbers about 160 million people, so only a small fraction will be at risk of unemployment.

Inflation and soaring prices, on the other hand, harm all but the wealthiest members of society.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell said so on Wednesday when he announced another sharp interest rate hike and signaled more to come as the central bank attempts to roll back the inflation which hit a four-decade high of 9.1% in June.

Even if the Fed’s tightening of financial conditions pushes the economy into recession, leading to higher unemployment and creating further financial hardship for some, Powell said the stifling of inflation would be a plus for everyone. because it is a crucial prerequisite for stable and sustainable growth.

Price stability is really the foundation of the economy, he said. Nothing in the economy works, the economy doesn’t work for anyone without price stability.

Powell said he doesn’t believe the economy is currently in a recession, not least because of the robust job market.

You know, 2.7 million people [were] hired in the first semester. It doesn’t make sense for the economy to be in a recession with this sort of thing going on, he said.

And with still nearly two job openings for every unemployed person, Powell suggested the job losses might not be significant compared to previous recessionary periods. This time might be different, he said.

For now, based on Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department, the economy appears to be slipping along the edge. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, slowed but still rose slightly in the second quarter. People spent less on furniture and clothing, but more on hotels, restaurants and other services.

Had it not been for businesses stocking up on less goods, which was in part due to ongoing supply constraints, the economy would have posted a small positive reading for the spring quarter.

Yet the effects of Fed rate hikes and high inflation are clearly taking their toll. The data reflects a notable deceleration in economic activity in the real economy due to weaker domestic demand and the combined impact of an energy shock, inflation and rising rates, a said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at accounting firm RSM.

Thursday’s report showed the country’s GDP, the broadest measure of economic activity, shrank at an annualized rate of 0.9% in the second quarter, led by weaker inventory accumulation but also by a decline in housing and other business investment and government spending.

This follows a larger decline of 1.6% in the first three months of the year.

Last year, GDP grew at an exceptionally fast rate of 5.7%, the fastest since 1984, as the economy recovered from the brief slump caused by the pandemic.

Most economists agree that there is not yet the large and widespread decline in economic activity that would mark an official recession.

The Biden administration has pushed back against Republican attacks on its handling of the economy, but the ruling party, and the president in particular, traditionally bears the political burden of responsibility.

Beyond the political punches and academic debate among economists, the reality is that the U.S. economy is still grappling with the shocks induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And if the forecasters are right and a recession is mild and inflation is under control over the long term, that should do most people more good than harm.

