Russian oil transfer from Britain





On the sandy beaches of Southwold, the beautiful town of Suffolk, where vacationers and retired second-house owners soak in the summer heat and waves gently crashing on the shore, most residents don’t know the Russian oil trade is happening right before their eyes.

These calm waters are one of the few areas across the UK where ship-to-ship oil transport is allowed.

At least twice in May, British sailors set sail from nearby ports to help move Russian oil between giant tankers, according to a study by Global Witness and The Independent.

The two tankers refueled carried 165,000 tonnes of Russian fuel oil and more than 165,000 tonnes to the Persian Gulf and Singapore.

The former is one link in an international chain that helped Vladimir Putin quickly shift oil sales to Asia as European buyers declined.

Vigorous trade with China and India has helped to inflate the Kremlin’s vaults to unprecedented levels and has provided billions of dollars of war boxes for prolonged bloody clashes in Ukraine.

The exact number of Russian oil produced off the coast of England is not known. It’s not illegal and there’s nothing to stop British companies from getting involved, but it does indicate a big hole in Western sanctions.

Last month, the G7 leaders announced a proposal to impose a price cap on what they could pay for Russian oil, tacit acknowledgment that current sanctions are not as effective as expected. The hope is that it will stop the cash flow to the Kremlin, which has been fueled by the surge in oil prices since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

But experts warn that those efforts will continue to weaken without a comprehensive crackdown on European ships and Russian oil companies.

Global shipping is one of the world’s most opaque and least responsible industries, creating obstacles to Western efforts to get Putin in trouble. By definition, most of them occur beyond the scope of individual countries.

A large container ship on the horizon off the coast of Southworld, Suffolk

(Independent)

Oil shipments identified by Global Witness included British ships, but were outside British territorial waters. The two tankers involved are owned by a German company. One is flagged from Liberia. A Greek and Maltese company manages two tankers and a third has a commercial operator registered in Monaco.

The tanker’s ultimate owner is hidden behind an anonymous shell company and cannot be reliably identified. The veil of secrecy means they have little fear of damaging their reputation with Russia.

In fact, as other image-conscious companies shun Russian oil, profits only grow thicker for those who want to keep going.

Europe’s three largest shipping countries, Greece, Cyprus and Malta, have doubled the amount of Russian oil they transport since the start of the war.

Meanwhile, British companies in the Southwold pit stop played a small role.

In early May, two huge tankers, Conti Benguela and Matilda, left the terminal north of St. Petersburg.

Loaded with thousands of tons of Russian oil, they sailed across the Baltic Sea to the waters off Suffolk around Denmark.

Tracking data shows the hulls of the two ships side by side just before sunset on May 13th.

The quiet coastal town of Southworld in England was used as a pit for refueling tankers.

(Independent)

A document submitted to the Coast Guard details the plan. A British company called STS Marine Transfers did a good job explaining the transfer a few weeks ago from a ship operator. The company sent a boat to move 14,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Conti Benguela to Matilda.

As night fell, a much smaller, high-speed catamaran called the Endeavor scrambled out of the harbor just below the shores of Lowestoft, delivering supplies and taking the tanker crew ashore to get the rest they needed.

The following week, Conti Benguela repeated the operation to refill a Maltese tanker called Nolde, carrying 80m of Russian oil.

Wood Marine, the local company that operates Endeavor, said it would never do business with Russian ships or Russian crew, but noted that it had no obligation to ascertain where the oil was coming from. The company president said he had only provided taxi services at sea.

STS Marine Transfers said it complied with all international laws and regulations, including sanctions, and had not renewed contracts with cargo departing from Russia.

A workboat named Endeavor went out from Lowestoft to meet a tanker carrying Russian fuel oil.

(Independent)

Louis Goddard, an oil expert at Global Witness who has been tracking the movement of oil tankers connected to Russia since the outbreak of the war, said refueling in Southwold allowed tankers to travel from Russia through the English Channel, through the Mediterranean Sea, and through the Suez Canal to Singapore and Malaysia.

Goddard said European ships, particularly those connected to Greece, Cyprus and Malta, mocked the EU’s efforts to sanction Putin’s war machines.

What is certain is that Putin’s successful turn to Asia has been very lucrative. China produced 8.4 million barrels of crude oil last month, making it Russia’s largest buyer of crude oil, up 40 percent from a year earlier. India also increased its exports significantly. Such a leap would not have been possible without European maritime support.

Europe’s reluctance to implement a complete embargo on Russian oil has put Russian oil at the worst of both worlds. Consumers and businesses are being hit by massive increases in fuel costs that have only helped putin’s profits up.

In response, the G7 significantly stepped up its investigation into Russian oil, but slowed down concrete action.

The World Powers Group said in a statement on Tuesday that it would consider a comprehensive ban on all services that allow shipments of Russian crude oil, unless the oil is purchased below a certain price.

The oil price cap won’t stop European brokers and facilitators from moving Russian oil, but it will theoretically limit the amount of cash going to the Kremlin.

As with all sanctions, those willing to break the rules can benefit greatly. To minimize this risk, some experts are pushing for additional protective measures.

According to Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute for International Finance, price caps can be very effective, but only if vessels carrying Russian oil priced above the cap are prohibited from insured. said it is possible.

It is becoming increasingly clear that a genuine international agreement and collective action are urgently needed. The consequences of additional delay can be extreme.

Putin’s war box, built from expensive oil sales, means he risks losing gas, another major source of income. This is a serious European concern.

In recent weeks, the Kremlin has sharply cut supplies to Germany, Italy, France and several other EU countries, increasing the likelihood of blackouts and rationing if supplies run out this winter.

Back in Southwold, there are more immediate concerns. Mayor Will Windell said shipping oil between ships poses a risk to the environment, but has little benefit to the local economy. He wants to be banned right before a major leak occurs. There have been near-miss accidents in the past.

Southwolds Mayor Will Windell said ship-to-ship oil transport is causing environmental damage to the Suffolk coastline, which is designated as an area of ​​outstanding natural beauty.

(Independent)

Even without large spills, moving oil from the ocean is not a clean process. Chemicals are sprayed into the water to disperse oil that inevitably leaks. Then there’s the diesel smoke, which could have 25-30 tankers in the area.

Although this coastline is designated as an area of ​​outstanding natural beauty, it is also one of the few places in the country where oil transfers are allowed.

Windell says this is a major industry that’s looking to the horizon. Oil transfers on an industrial scale are taking place and are not regulated. No one is going to check this ship.

The government declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/russian-oil-sanctions-embargo-uk-suffolk-putin-b2111228.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

