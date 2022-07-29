How can the UK increase productivity? I went to Legoland to find out.





This columnist looks at parts of the UK economy as closely as Legoland, a theme park overlooking Windsor Castle. Each July, my son and I have had ample opportunity to enjoy the fun of the Dragon Roller Coaster and Viking River Splash, endure the rigors of long lines, and ponder what Legoland can teach us about economic productivity over the years.

Productivity is one of those things you can’t have too much of like a good politician or pleasant weather, and in the UK it’s more scarce than most people. Hourly output has been stagnant in many countries since the financial crisis, but the UK has stagnated more than others.

So how can the UK increase productivity? I didn’t expect to find the answers in Legoland, but I hoped it would help me ask better questions.

First, where are the bottlenecks? A key constraint at Legoland is the capacity of the rides. If (virtually) 20,000 people buy tickets to spend a day in the park, but a Legoland attraction can only offer 10,000 rides per hour, in some way visitors will have to wait two hours between each ride. It will not prove sustainable.

The surest way to improve your capabilities is to invest in new attractions. Legoland does, but Helen Bull, president of Legoland Windsor Resort, said the resort has an investment cycle. After a year or two of investing heavily, a year with less capital expenditure will follow. Legoland opened up a great new Sky Lion ride last year, so it means we might have to wait a while for the next big attraction to be built.

Perhaps measuring Legoland’s output in terms of pounds used or rides provided is reductive. The desired result is a fun day that is pleasantly remembered.

Can UK companies invest more? The Bank of England certainly thinks so. In 2017, UK companies reported that they continued to target and achieve a nominal return on capital investment of 12%, despite the cost of debt falling from around 6% to 3% after the financial crisis. You should be wondering what’s stopping companies from borrowing and investing a little more when a company can borrow 3% and earn 12%.

The Bank of England study denounces inertia, excessive risk aversion after the trauma of a financial crisis and, above all, uncertainty. When companies don’t know what’s around the corner, they tend to wait and see before making a huge investment. The economic shock and political puns of the past few years have not helped.

Without another big investment, Legoland can get more out of a site with more employees. On a recent visit, most of the ice cream kiosks were closed on hot days and the minor rides were often stopped as only one employee supervised the loading. But recruiting a seasonal workforce isn’t easy, especially as UK politicians are keen to emphasize immigration restrictions.

Can Legoland boost productivity with new technology? maybe. The most obvious example is riding the Sky Lion. This ride creates the illusion of a dramatic raid by adding a large digital projector to cleverly crafted physical effects (tilts, vibrations, water jets and hot air jets). It’s a rival to the big physical roller coasters and will be much easier to refresh in a few years.

Legoland is also using a smartphone app to better organize employees and visitors alike. Employees no longer monitor parks from desktop computers in nearby offices. They can see how the park is running in real time on their tablet. Visitors can also use the app to purchase tickets, book rides, or find shorter queues. (The app also offers augmented reality, but I haven’t been able to get it to work.) But ultimately, all this computing power appears to be negligible for Legoland’s productivity gains, as in many other parts of the economy. Unlocking new technologies often requires radical changes.

Or am I completely wrong about productivity? After all, measuring Legoland’s output in terms of pounds used or rides provided is reductive. The desired result is a fun day that as many people as possible will happily remember.

Diane Coyle, a professor of public policy at Cambridge, and Leonard Nakamura of the Philadelphia Fed have recently advocated an alternative measure of economic development that focuses on the way people spend and enjoy their time. Their perspective illuminates the blurs of work and family life. In the case of Legoland, queuing at theme parks is inevitable, suggesting that more effort is needed to make the queue itself enjoyable.

Fortunately for theme parks everywhere, behavioral science says long queues for roller coasters will be mostly forgotten. Instead, it recalls a few thrilling moments at the end. It is satisfactory enough for Legoland. It’s a pity that focusing on the good and shoving the rest into memory holes is now seen as the central plank of British economic strategy.

Tim Harfords’ new book is How to Make the World Add Up.

Be the first to know the latest stories by following @FTMag on Twitter.

FT Weekend Festival, London

Join FT’s Undercover economist Tim Harford at the FTWeekend Festival on Saturday, September 3 to see how to find and waste great ideas and discover why the best ideas are the most difficult to turn into reality. Register now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/666870e0-203b-4fe2-a98f-ae2cec3f682c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos