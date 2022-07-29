



An indictment was unsealed today in Tampa, Florida accusing a Russian national, working on behalf of the Russian government and in conjunction with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), of allegedly orchestrating a campaign of years-long malevolent foreign influence that used various United States political groups to sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda and interfere in elections in the United States.

As alleged in the indictment, from at least December 2014 to March 2022, Moscow resident Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov, along with at least three Russian officials, engaged in a malicious foreign influence campaign of a one-year term for the United States. Ionov is the founder and chairman of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR), a Moscow-based organization funded by the Russian government. Ionov used AGMR to carry out Russia’s influence campaign.

Ionov allegedly orchestrated a brazen influence campaign, turning American political groups and American citizens into instruments of the Russian government, said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. The Department of Justice will not allow Russia to illegally sow division and spread disinformation inside the United States.

According to the indictment, Ionov working under the supervision of the FSB and with Russian governments supports political groups recruited in the United States, including the American Political Group 1 in Florida, the American Political Group 2 in Georgia and the Political Group American 3 in California, and exercised direction or control over them on behalf of the FSB. Specifically, Ionov provided financial support to these groups, ordered them to publish pro-Russian propaganda, coordinated and financed direct action by these groups in the United States intended to promote Russian interests, and coordinated the coverage of this activity in the Russian media. Ionov also passed on detailed information about this influence campaign to three FSB officials.

Covert efforts by foreign governments to influence U.S. elections and political groups threaten our democracy by spreading misinformation, mistrust and chaos, said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division. Justice. The department is committed to ensuring that U.S. laws protecting the transparency of the electoral process and political system are not undermined by malign foreign influence.

According to the indictment, Ionov allegedly targeted US Political Group 1 based in St. Petersburg, Florida. In May 2015, Ionov funded an all-expenses-paid trip to Russia for the leader of US Political Group 1 (Unindicted Co-Conspirator-1, UIC-1) to communicate about future cooperation between US Political Group 1 and the ‘AGMR. Following this trip, and for at least the next seven years, Ionov exercised direction and control over the senior members of the American Political Group 1.

Prosecuting this criminal conduct is essential to protecting the American public when foreign governments seek to interfere in the American political process, said U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg for the Central District of Florida. We will continue to work with our FBI partners to investigate these events, and we will continue to follow the evidence to ensure justice is served.

At the start of the plot, senior officials from the US Political Group 1, UIC-1, UIC-2 and UIC-3 exchanged emails about Ionov working on behalf of the Russian government. For example, in September 2015, Ionov paid UIC-1 to attend an AGMR-sponsored Dialogue of Nations conference in Moscow. Upon returning to Florida, UIC-1 reported to the leadership of the US Political Group 1 that the AGMR is a solid institution of Russian politics and that it was clear that the AGMR was an instrument of [the] Russian government, which, writes UIC-1, did not bother us. The following week, in an e-mail discussion, the leaders of the American political group 1 observed that it was more than likely that the Russian government was using AGMR to use forces inside the United States. to sew [sic] division within the United States.

The impact of Russia’s malign foreign influence cannot be overstated, said Deputy Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigations Division. The FBI will aggressively pursue any foreign government that attempts to divide American citizens and poison our democratic process.

Ionov used his control over the leaders of the American Political Group 1 to foster discord in the United States, to spread pro-Russian propaganda under the guise of a national political organization, and to interfere in local elections. For example, in January 2016, Ionov secured funding and ultimately funded a four-city protest tour undertaken by the US political group 1 in support of a petition on the crime of genocide against African people in the United States, qu He had previously submitted to the United Nations at the direction of Ionovs. Later, in 2017 and 2019, Ionov monitored and supported St. Petersburg, Florida, UIC-3 and UIC-4 political campaigns. In 2019, ahead of the primary election, Ionov wrote to a Russian official he consulted weekly on the campaign. After UIC-4 qualified for the general election, FSB Agent 1 wrote to Ionov that our election campaign was somehow unique and asked, are we the first in history? Ionov then sent FSB Agent 1 additional details about the election, referring to UIC-4 as the candidate we are overseeing.

According to the indictment, Ionov’s relationship with the American political group 1 continued until at least March 2022. Specifically, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the political group American 1 repeatedly hosted Ionov via video conference to discuss the war, during which Ionov falsely stated that anyone who supported Ukraine also supported Nazism and white supremacy. In a report to the FSB, Ionov explained that he had enlisted the American political group 1 to support Russia in the information war launched by the West.

Along with his malevolent foreign influence efforts with the American Political Group 1, Ionov also exercised direction and control of the American Political Group 3, a California-based organization whose primary goal was to promote California’s secession from -with respect to the United States. In January and February 2018, Ionov supported the efforts of the American Political Group 3 led by the organization’s founder (UIC-6) to orchestrate a protest demonstration at the California Capitol building in Sacramento. Ionov partially funded the effort and attempted to order UIC-6 to physically enter the governor’s office. Later, Ionov sent various media reports covering the protest and the broader US political group 3 efforts to FSB Officer 1, writing that FSB Officer 1 had called for unrest and stating, there it is.

According to the indictment, Ionov also led the efforts of the Atlanta-based US Political Group 2. For example, as recently as March 2022, Ionov paid for members of the American political group 2, including its founder (UIC-5), to travel from Atlanta to San Francisco to demonstrate at the headquarters of a social media company that had imposed content restrictions on posts. support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ionov sent UIC-5 designs for the signs used at the protest and funded cross-country trips for UIC-5 and other members of the American Political Group 2. After the protest, Ionov sent UIC-5 a photo of a social media page of Russian news sites. , which aired a Russian-language report on the protest.

Ionov is accused of conspiring to get American citizens to act as unlawful agents of the Russian government. If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering US sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel J. Marcet and Risha Asokan, Attorney Menno Goedman of the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Controls Section, and Attorney Demetrius Sumner of the Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section Justice are pursuing the case.

The FBI Field Office in Tampa is investigating the case.

An indictment is only an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

