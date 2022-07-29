Wagner deployed like a regular army unit on the Ukrainian front: Britain | Russia-Ukraine War News





The British Ministry of Defense says Russian civilian military contractors have been assigned certain segments of the Ukrainian Eastern Front.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, the Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, may have assumed responsibility for certain sectors of the front lines of war-torn eastern Ukraine in a manner similar to regular army units.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said it was a significant change compared to previous employment, which, since 2015, performed a mission distinct from Russia’s overtly large-scale regular military activity.

This new level of integration between the shadow group and the Russian army is something the Russian authorities have long maintained. [private military companies (PMCs)] And the Russian state added.

Latest defense information update on the situation in Ukraine on July 29, 2022

British intelligence said the change was due to a lack of key combat infantry in Moscow, but said Wagner’s army was unlikely to make a significant difference in the war.

Ready to merge

Analysts have observed that the Kremlin is increasingly reliant on Wagner to maintain its presence in occupied territories of Ukraine and prepare for annexation of Russia.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said the Kremlin may not have been able to recruit many Ukrainians to enforce the Occupation Act and fight resistance movements. .

The think tank noted that a geolocated social media video on Monday showed Wagner units advancing towards Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

Russia is also thought to import fighters from other operational areas to fight in Ukraine.

U.S. Africa commander Stephen Townsend said on Wednesday that Wagner had moved troops from Libya to Libya.

Last year, the European Union imposed sanctions on Wagner, eight Syrian individuals and three energy companies charged with helping to finance mercenaries in Ukraine, Libya and Syria.

What is Wagner Group?

According to US and European officials, Wagner is headed by Dmitry Utkin, a Chechen war veteran and former head of Russian foreign military intelligence.

Despite the Kremlin’s denial of ties to the state, its management and operations are known to be deeply intertwined with Russian military and intelligence agencies.

The Wagner Group currently provides a range of services, including military and paramilitary capabilities, covert media, and political manipulation, the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies said in an assessment of the military company.

Best known of Russia’s many private military companies, Wagner was first deployed to Ukraine in 2014 to help take control of Crimea, and then moved to Syria in 2015.

Since then, it has been known to have intervened in Libya, Central African Republic, Mali, Mozambique and Sudan.

