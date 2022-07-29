House and Senate pass $53 billion bill to boost U.S. processor manufacturing





The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the CHIPS Act, a bill that would provide $52.7 billion over five years to try to help companies like Intel and GlobalFoundries compete with Asian processor makers. The Senate approved the measure on Wednesday, so the bill now heads to President Joe Biden, a staunch supporter, to sign it.

The bill is designed to help tech companies in the United States reduce huge chip manufacturing expenses to ensure the supply of electronic brains that are essential to cars, computers, weapons systems, dishwashers , toys and just about any other product today that uses electricity.

The House approved the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 with a vote of 243 to 187, largely with Democratic support but also with some Republicans on board. It was the same pattern as with the 64-33 Senate vote.

Senator Chuck Shumer, a New York Democrat and the legislation’s leading supporter, called the bill “one of the biggest investments in science, technology and manufacturing in decades.” It will create well-paying jobs, help unclog supply chains, improve US security and reduce costs for consumers suffering from inflation, he tweeted.

Chips are a critical foundation for entire industries today, and the past two years of chip shortages and supply chain issues have crippled sales of automobiles, game consoles and other products. The CHIPS Act would not immediately solve this problem, but could improve resilience in the years to come.

Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger hailed the House and Senate votes on Thursday. “This investment will shape the future of America’s leadership in semiconductor manufacturing and innovation. We’re excited to move full speed ahead to begin building #IntelOhio,” Gelsinger tweeted, referring to a new Intel chip manufacturing site. Intel canceled a groundbreaking ceremony earlier in July as part of its effort to push Congress to pass the CHIPS Act.

China, America’s main geopolitical rival and already a world leader in manufacturing, has spent huge sums on a program to create its own native semiconductor industry. And many fear that the world’s largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), is headquartered on an island that China claims as its own territory, a concern heightened after the invasion of China. Ukraine by Russia despite international objections.

Representative Tim Ryan, a Democrat from Ohio, was among those calling for the bill to pass the House, raising the specter of an even more dominant China without funding. “China makes more semiconductors, communications equipment, electric vehicles, batteries than we do,” he said. “You look at all these boats in California. They’re not from Kansas. They’re from China. If we don’t reinvest and bring those supply chains back here, we’re going to keep losing.”

The chip industry was born in the United States, but consolidation has crowded out dozens of high-tech companies, most recently AMD and IBM. That left Intel as America’s largest chipmaker, but over the past decade it has struggled to advance its manufacturing technology to keep pace with Moore’s Law.

These struggles paved the way for the rise of TSMC in Taiwan and Samsung in South Korea, both of which make processors for other companies like Apple, Qualcomm, AMD, Nvidia and MediaTek through a foundry business. About 12% of chips are made in the United States today, up from 37% in 1990, according to a 2021 report from the Semiconductor Industry Association.

The CHIPS Act would fund several vendors of chip-making equipment and materials, but arguably the biggest beneficiaries are those who actually make the processors by etching microscopic electronic circuits onto silicon wafers.

A new state-of-the-art chip manufacturing facility, or fab, costs around $10 billion. Intel said the CHIPS Act would cut about $3 billion from that price. It is investing heavily in new factories in the United States, including spending $20 billion on a new “megafab” in Ohio that could eventually reach $100 billion.

Spending $52.7 billion should help US processor manufacturing, but don’t assume that will mean a complete disconnect from Asia. The Boston Consulting Group predicts that it would cost between $350 billion and $420 billion to create a self-sufficient semiconductor supply chain in the United States. And that cost goes against the capitalist impulse to reward the cheapest suppliers.

But the idea behind the CHIPS law is greater independence from Asian manufacturing, not complete independence. And TSMC and Samsung, both of which are building new factories in the United States, could also benefit.

To help secure passage of the CHIPS Act after weeks of political machinations, sponsors reshaped the bill with funding for the National Science Foundation, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and the Department of Commerce. for basic and applied research. Including this work, the bill would affect $280 billion.

After a year of partisan wrangling that left the bill stalled, the chip industry is now thrilled with the progress. “The CHIPS Act will help pave the way for a better and brighter semiconductor-based American future, and we urge the President to sign it into effect quickly,” the Semiconductor Industry Association said in a statement Thursday.

The investment tax credit and CHIPS grants will be critical steps to “strengthen the U.S.-based semiconductor supply chain and keep pace with industry incentives offered by other regions.” “, said Ajit Manocha, general manager of the Semi commercial group, in a Wednesday. statement.

