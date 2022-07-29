Millions could face a hose pipe ban since July, Britain’s driest since 1911 | drought





After parts of England recorded the driest July for more than a century, millions of people have been able to spend the summer with a hose pipe ban.

The water company warns that drought measures must be implemented if the situation continues and there is no average or above-average rain for the next several weeks.

Southern Water implemented the first hose pipe ban in a decade on the UK mainland on Friday, requiring around 1 million people to limit water use starting August 5. A few hours later, Thames Water warned that if the weather continued to dry, it might have to be followed.

These measures mean bans from filling the water park, watering the garden, or washing the car. Thames has already suggested that customers take short showers and turn off faucets while brushing their teeth.

The Thames, which provides water to 15 million people in London, Oxford and surrounding areas, said similar measures could be implemented if dry conditions persist. Meteorological experts are expecting below-average rainfall for the rest of the summer.

A spokesperson told The Guardian this summer, at times, demand has already outgrown water supply.

We know that the water we store in our reservoirs will continue to shrink.

So, if there is no above-average rainfall in the coming months, the strain on resources will increase and in fact more water-saving measures, including restrictions, may be needed.

People in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will be banned to protect the lower Test and Itchen rivers due to lack of rainfall.

Government sources say this could be a massive drought measure announced across the UK as water levels in reservoirs and rivers drop. Most parts of the UK have not implemented drought measures in more than a decade.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects the south and southeast of England to be dry for the month of August. July 2022 is the driest July in the UK since 1911, with only 24% of the usual rainfall expected, he added.

Earlier this week, the government held an emergency drought meeting with farmers, water companies and other stakeholders to coordinate measures. The UK has experienced record dryness with the lowest rainfall since the 1970s.

Last week’s record heatwave baked the soil, allowing farmers to increase irrigation for crops and increase the rate of evaporation from waterways.

However, watering the crop may be prohibited during the critical August-September period, when root vegetables such as potatoes are particularly threatened. A lack of water can deplete crops, and dry soil can make harvesting difficult.

Dr. Alison Hoyle, Southern Water’s director of risk and compliance, said the decision was not taken lightly.

She added: We understand that a temporary ban will affect our customers.

We have worked with the Environment Agency to ensure that we act responsibly to protect the environment. We have asked everyone in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to support these measures and to use only the water they need.

For more than a century, it has experienced one of the driest years on record and has seen record temperatures. The flow of the river is about 25% lower than in July, which is equivalent to losing more than a 25m bathtub.

According to the Meteorological Agency’s Mark McCarthy, these difficulties may be a common feature of British summers. He said: The Bureau of Meteorology climate change forecasts highlight the trend of hotter and drier UK summers, with the driest areas expected to be south and east.

The Environment Agency has said more precautions will be taken to address water supply problems in the near future and has urged other water companies to implement a hose pipe ban.

The decision to introduce a temporary ban banning the use of hose pipes in extremely dry weather is made by the water company.

The Environment Agency works with water companies and other extractors to take precautions to protect water resources and ensure that the needs of water users and the environment are met. If you suspect contamination or an environmental incident, such as fish struggling in a river, call the 24-hour Accident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.

