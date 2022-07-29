Consumer credit competition as UK households struggle to cope | UK cost of living crisis





UK consumer credit growth accelerated in June at the fastest pace in three years as households struggle to cope with rising cost of living.

People borrowed an additional $1.8 billion in consumer credit last month, according to the latest data from the Bank of England.

Experts say many households are using all forms of credit to pay for soaring food and utility bills as inflation hits 9.4%, its highest in 40 years.

Households added another $1 billion to their credit cards and another $800 million to car dealership finance, personal loans and other consumer credit.

Annual growth of all consumer credit rose 6.5% in June, the highest rate since May 2019, and credit card lending surged 12.5%, the highest rate since November 2005.

EY Item Club’s chief economic adviser, Martin Beck, said he was concerned about rising credit card balances.

Moreover, if the recent upward trend in energy futures prices continues and inflation rises further, it is likely that household fiscal pressures will intensify.

Jane Tully, director of external affairs and partnerships at Money Advice Trust, the charity that runs the National Debtline and Business Debtline, said the numbers are a warning sign that pressure is already being put on some people.

She added: While many households have so far been able to absorb the impact of rising prices, others are faced with impossible choices to cover their day-to-day expenses. And as energy prices rise further, there are concerns that more people will have to rely on credit to meet their basic needs.

Paul Heywood, chief data and analytics officer at credit reporting firm Equifax, said the situation would only get worse if households with flat rates for their utility or mortgage payments found that they would have to pay a higher rate at the end of the transaction.

High-income households are increasingly leaning towards saving, reversing trends seen during the pandemic, and low-income households are turning to the credit industry to weather the storm, he said.

Credit applications have returned to pre-pandemic levels, he said.

Home purchase levels continued to slow in June after mortgage approvals for home purchases fell to 63,700 from 65,700 in May, the bank said.

Shushill Suglani, an economist at CEBR Consulting, said: “This number is down significantly from the peak seen during the pandemic and is slowly declining from the pre-pandemic average of 66,700 people over the 12 months to February 2020.”

However, real estate brokers said a decline in net mortgage borrowings from 8 billion in May to 5.3 billion in June would only slow the rise in real estate prices and not signal that prices will fall.

Almas Uddin, director of Revolution Brokers, said: “The recent mortgage approval figures are no reason to celebrate, but no reason to panic.”

He said the epidemic prevention measures implemented by the government to sustain the real estate market are now in decline and he is unlikely to see a booster jab in the form of a new initiative in 2022.

Nonetheless, the current level of mortgage market activity remains at that level compared to the less frenetic but consistently stable pre-pandemic real estate market.

