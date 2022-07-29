Meta officially cuts funding for US news publishers





Meta began telling its news partners in the United States on Tuesday that the company no longer plans to pay publishers to have their content featured on Facebook’s News tab, sources told Axios.

Why it matters: As the company moves forward with sweeping changes to the Facebook experience, news has taken a lower priority.

Meta’s vice president of media partnerships, Campbell Brown, told employees the company was diverting resources from its information products to support more creative initiatives, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Catching up fast: Facebook negotiated a series of three-year deals with publishers in 2019. At the time, the company was increasing its investments in news and hiring journalists to help direct publisher traffic to its new tab news.

The deals were worth around $105 million in the United States, sources told Axios. On top of that, the company spent around $90 million on news videos for the company’s video tab called “Watch.”

What they say: “A lot has changed since we signed agreements three years ago to test bringing additional news links to Facebook News in the US. on Facebook for news, and as a company, it doesn’t make sense to overinvest in areas that don’t align with user preferences,” a Facebook spokesperson told Axios.

Be smart: the $105 million spent on additional news content for the News tab was for additional links. News companies could still publish content to the Facebook platform at will.

Although hundreds of news publishers are still eligible to have their content included in the News tab, approximately 50 publishers’ funding for their content will not be renewed. Meta has spent over $10 million to its news partnership with the Wall Street Journal, more than $3 million on its deal with CNN and more than $20 million on its partnership with The New York Times, sources told Axios. In some cases, partnerships have also unlocked paid content.

The big picture: Facebook has been back and forth about what role news should play on its platform for years, which has sometimes frustrated news partners.

Before the News tab was introduced in 2019, the company made the decision to change its algorithm to prioritize content from friends over brands, including publishers. Last year, Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said less than one in 25 News Feed posts had links to a news article.

Between the Lines: The regulatory pressure that prompted some of these new offerings continues around the world.

Facebook launched a content information fund in Australia last year, after a long debate with regulators over content funding. Earlier this year, Canada said it would force Facebook and rival Google to pay for news content.

What’s next: While Meta focuses on short-form video, other investments in projects such as audio are being phased out.

