The latest UK Covid wave passes its peak as infections drop by 500,000 in one week | covid





The UK’s latest coronavirus appears to have peaked with more than 500,000 fewer cases per week, according to the Office for National Statistics.

ONS estimates based on swabs collected from randomly selected households suggest that the number of people infected in the UK dropped by 586,400 in the week ending July 20. However, the coronavirus rate is close to an all-time high, estimated at 3,173,800, or about 1 in 19 people nationwide in the most recent survey.

The UK Health Security Agency reported a similar decline in coronavirus infections in hospitals on Thursday, reporting a decrease in the incidence of coronavirus across all age groups, regions and ethnic groups in the third week of July. The incidence rate is highest among those over the age of 80 who are most vulnerable to severe coronavirus.

According to ONS data, the number of infections in the UK declined in the week ending July 20, with 1 in 20 infected and 1 in 17 infected the previous week. In Scotland and Wales, the estimated infection rate has dropped to 1 in 19, but in Northern Ireland, an estimated 1 in 16 test positive, the trend is uncertain, an increase from 1 in 20 a week ago.

Sarah Crofts, Head of Analytical Results at ONS Covid, said: “Our most recent data suggest that we may now surpass the peak of the latest wave of infections across the UK, but the incidence remains at its highest level during the pandemic. Yes -19 infection investigation.

We’ve seen a welcome decline in most parts of the UK and across all age groups. She added that the data will continue to be closely monitored as summer vacation begins and more people travel.

The most recent coronavirus is the third wave to hit the UK since December. The first wave propelled by the original Omicron variant BA.1 quickly followed in March with the second wave propelled by the Omicron subvariant BA.2. At the peak of the second wave, 4.9 million people were infected in a week, or one-thirteenth of the population.

The most recent wave was facilitated by two Omicron sub-variants, BA.4 and BA.5, which started gaining ground in June, although BA.5 now accounts for more than three-quarters of UK cases. It is unclear whether BA.5 spreads faster due to higher contagiousness, the ability to evade vaccines and immunity from previous infections, or a mixture of the two.

The ONS reported that the number of COVID-19 cases fell in all regions of the UK except the Northeast and in all age groups.

Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, said the government’s test data pointed to a decline in COVID-19 cases and the latest ONS results lagging behind in real-time.

This is good news, he said, but of course we will see future outbreaks as our immune contract and new mutations emerge. It’s always difficult to predict when the next outbreak will come, but the odds increase as you get closer to the fall and winter periods when respiratory infections are high.

Public health officials are concerned that the fall and winter could lead to a relapse of influenza and another wave of coronavirus. Following the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunizations, we will reduce cases of infection by providing flu and coronavirus shots to everyone over the age of 50, frontline health care and social workers, senior nursing home residents, and clinically vulnerable people. serious illness.

Given the inevitability of new infections, Ball added it is very important that the most vulnerable people in our communities are supported against both COVID-19 and the flu.

Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds, said: “It is encouraging that the peak of infection seems to have been reached, but the prevalence remains very high, with 1 in 20 infected last week.”

Hospitalizations also appear to have peaked, but the increase in the number of deaths we are seeing is likely to continue. Moreover, this high prevalence will sadly translate into longer Covid cases.

It is very clear that further waves can be expected to coincide with the expected influenza surge in the fall of 2022. Therefore, it is important to have a comprehensive plan for vaccines and to work to minimize the impact of future infections.

