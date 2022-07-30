Rail strike expected to add to weekend road misfortune – UK-French task force to tackle Dover chaos | UK News





The UK-French task force is to address channel travel chaos after hours of traffic jams over the weekend.

AA was supposed to issue a “yellow” traffic warning this weekend. This is the first time the association has done so in advance.

Roads to the port of Dover and the Eurotunnel terminal in Folkestone remained largely unaffected by traffic on Friday, but some of the UK’s main routes are expected to be under pressure as rail service is suspended due to a train driver strike from Saturday. .

Members of the driver’s union Aslef at the seven train operators will be paid and will be out for 24 hours. This will affect services served by Arriva Rail London, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands trains.

Roads approaching the Eurotunnel terminals at Dover and Folkestone, as well as roads connecting Devon and Cornwall, such as the M5, A303 and A30, are expected to be congested.

The M42 east of Birmingham and the M60 and M62 in Manchester have already become hotspots, while the A64 has entered York.

The southwest and west sections of the M25, Bristol M4/M5 junction, M6, M42, M1 and M62 are also vulnerable to congestion this weekend.

Image: The M25 is often a traffic hotspot.

good news

However, the good news has faded with British Border Guard and French Border Police this weekend, which announced measures to “maximize passenger flow” at checkpoints on both sides of the English Channel.

In a joint statement, Brigitte Lafourcade, British Police Deputy Commissioner and British Border Guard Commissioner Phil Douglas added: passenger increase period.

“France and the UK will work together intensively to support the mobility of cargo and passengers across the straits during the summer and beyond.”

The port expects to welcome around 140,000 passengers, 45,000 cars and 18,000 cargo vehicles between Thursday and Sunday.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

0:39 Traffic to Dover Harbor

task force

A new task force, known as the Passenger Working Group, was established to minimize waiting times and avoid further confusion for people traveling on both sides of the border.

Families are planning to meet weekly throughout the summer to avoid a repeat of last Saturday’s scene, when families were reported to be trapped in Dover Harbor for up to 11 hours in extreme congestion.

A debate ensues over who is responsible for the giant tailbags piled up on both sides of the entrance to Fokston’s Eurotunnel and Dover, dubbed a “vacation hell hotspot”.

Roads across the UK are expected to be “very congested” due to several factors, including train strikes, the start of the English Football League season, Commonwealth games and summer holidays.

To make it easier for people to continue to play games in Birmingham, the government says emergency measures are in place, including the deployment of coaches for spectators and additional capacity on the railroad (in operation).

Ministers said recent flight cancellations also fell to 2019 levels after slot rules were relaxed to allow airlines to make rational decisions about schedules.

