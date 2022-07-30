Suspect in attack on U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin will remain in custody while judge weighs his request for release





ROCHESTER, NY A man who accosted U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin on stage as the Republican campaigned for governor will remain in custody while a federal judge considers his lawyers’ request to release the Army veteran, who he said was in an alcoholic relapse.

David Jakubonis, 43, faces one federal count of assaulting a congressman with a dangerous weapon for the July 21 attack in the Rochester area. The charge carries a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

During a detention hearing on Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Eldridge argued that Jakubonis should be detained as a danger to the community who pounced on a congressman with a dangerous weapon.

To characterize what happened to Congressman Zeldin that day as a close call is an understatement, Eldridge said.

Video of the attack shows Jakubonis raising his arm toward the Long Island congressman as he clutched a keychain with two sharp points.

You’re done, Jakubonis said four times approaching Zeldin.

Zeldin grabbed Jakubonis’ wrist and the two fought on the ground as others rushed to help him. Zeldin suffered a small scratch.

Defense attorney Steven Slawinski said Jakubonis only sought Zeldin’s microphone to stop him speaking, under the mistaken belief that Zeldin was disrespecting veterans. He blamed the episode on a relapse triggered by a breakup with a girlfriend.

Mr. Jakubonis, if he drinks, finds it difficult to hold back his alcohol, the lawyer said, adding that Jakubonis has also been prescribed psychiatric medications which can interact badly with alcohol.

Slawinski requested either probation with strict conditions or hospital care. Jakubonis, he said, was an admitted alcoholic who sought treatment throughout his adult life. He developed severe anxiety and panic attacks while serving a year in Iraq, the lawyer said, and his mental health deteriorated further after witnessing the sudden death of his wife seven years ago. years from a cerebral hemorrhage three years ago.

It would send anyone into a spiral, Slawinski told the court.

After the death of his wife, Jakubonis ceded custody of his children to his brother and sister-in-law. Slawinski said Jakubonis hasn’t seen his kids since because it’s too painful to watch them call someone else mom and dad.

Judge Marian Payson said she would make a detention decision after considering whether Jakubonis’ actions last week were aberrant behavior and whether there was enough support in place if he was released from prison. She said she wanted to review Jakubonis’ mental health history.

The judge also asked prosecutors to send him a photo of the object Eldridge called a cat dagger and its dimensions, noting that Jakubonis was released after his initial arrest on a state charge. She asks if opinions differ on whether the plastic object is considered a dangerous weapon.

It is not intended to be a decoration. It’s designed to be a weapon, Eldridge said. The tips are very sharp and the material is hard enough to puncture the skin.

The federal criminal complaint filed Saturday said Jakubonis did not know who the speaker was or that the speaker was a political person. He said when Jakubonis watched the video of the incident, he told investigators he had to check it out and that what was depicted in the video was disgusting.

Jakubonis was arraigned Friday on a separate charge of attempted second-degree assault and was released by a local judge.

He previously had impaired driving convictions in 2006 and 2019. His two-year probation on the 2019 count expired in December 2021.

Much of Zeldins’ campaign message has been a promise to get tough on crime. Almost immediately after the onstage altercation with Jakubonis, he sought to tie a New York bail reform law passed by Democrats to his own case.

The law requires judges to release most people charged with less serious crimes pending trial. This limits the cases where judges can require a defendant to pay money to gain their freedom, a system that favored wealthier people.

When he was initially arrested, a Monroe County Sheriff’s investigator charged Jakubonis with attempted second-degree assault, a crime not serious enough to warrant his incarceration or the posting of bail.

Afterwards, Zeldin tweeted that his attackers’ release was due to New York’s insane cashless bail law.

Democrats pointed out that if prosecutors had wanted to give a judge discretion to jail Jakubonis, Monroe County Prosecutor Sandra Doorley, a Republican listed as Zeldins’ campaign co-chair, could have simply chosen a higher charge. severe.

Even before the Bail Reform Act, a charge of attempted second-degree assault was unlikely to lead a judge to set a high bond that could have held Jakubonis more than one night.

Payson did not say when she would rule on the government’s detention request. A status hearing is scheduled for August 24.

