



According to his family’s lawyer, the UN has requested that 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who suffered brain damage, remain alive while his case is being reviewed.

Archie has been relying on mechanical ventilation since she was admitted to the hospital on April 7th, strangled and unconscious at her home in Essex Southend.

Doctors treating him at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, East London, said he had a brainstem death and continued life-sustaining treatment was not in his best interest.

The Christian Law Center, which supports the family’s lawyers, said it had seen letters from the agency constituting an injunction stating that life support devices should not be removed, despite a ruling from the UK’s highest court this week.

The group said the UK has signed the United Nations Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The UK has said it has an obligation to comply with interim measures ordered by the Commission under international human rights law.

Sky News reached out to the United Nations and the UK government for comment and clarification.

Archie’s parents, Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance, have asked the UN to consider Archie’s case, arguing that there is a protocol in place for individuals and families to file complaints about violations of the rights of persons with disabilities.

His family said they had received a letter from the UN Commission on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, saying they had “asked the State party not to withdraw life-saving treatments, including mechanical ventilation, artificial nutrition and hydration.” While the Commission considers the case, it may harm victims, and this request does not mean that a decision has been made on the subject matter under consideration.”

Archie’s relatives filed an application with the United Nations after the British Supreme Court refused to intervene.

The appellate court upheld a higher court ruling that had previously said it was in Archie’s best interest to withdraw life support.

Dance said, “Thank you to the United Nations for responding and acting so quickly for our son.

“We went through so much stress and anxiety. We were already broken and it was extremely painful not to know what was going to happen next.

“Hearing this news now means everything.”

