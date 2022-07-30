The 9 Best Movies on Amazon Prime Now





For the past year or so, Netflix and Apple TV+ have competed to deliver the most prestigious movies (congratulations, CODA!), but that doesn’t mean other streaming services aren’t as good. For example, like Amazon Prime. The streamer was one of the first to pick up film festival lovers and other lovely favorites, and they’re all still in the library. So if they flew under your radar for the first time, now is the perfect time to catch up.

Here’s our pick of the 10 best movies on Amazon Prime. Also, before requesting, all movies in the guide are included in the Prime subscription, which cannot be rented here. After watching, check out our list of the best movies on Netflix, and if you’re looking for something else to watch, check out the best movies on Disney+.

anything is possible

At first glance, it could be a teen romance comedy where everything is possible, with young, almost alluring lead actors struggling to navigate the rigors and high emotions of high school students. However, as it is the directorial debut of posing star Billy Porter, it is an unprecedented growth romance featuring various queer actors in front and behind the camera. Written by trans screenwriter Ximena Garca Lecuona, the film tells the story of Eva Reign, a young black trans girl who wants to succeed in her freshman year of high school, and Abubakr, a Muslim boy whose Egyptian parents think of him. Ali) and its burgeoning relationship. Anything other than his education is distracting. It’s an exhaustive Gen Z romance that spreads their thoughts and anxieties around the world via YouTube videos and Reddit posts, while also dealing with the general rigor of jealous friends and unforgiving family members. Anything Possible is an ultimately optimistic, positive, and heartwarming love story that doesn’t shy away from the harsh realities of being trans or Muslim in modern America, but puts a comprehensive spin on a familiar genre.

respect

Jennifer Hudson rejoices as the Queen of Souls in this biographical film about the life and times of Aretha Franklin. Directed by Liesl Tommy, Respect follows Franklin from a young age in Michigan through a burgeoning career in gospel and jazz to a mainstream breakthrough that finally led her to become one of her world’s most successful performers. But this is not a piece of puff. From her family conflicts to her battles with career burnout, self-destruction and addiction, Tommy records Franklin’s lows as well as her highs. A beautifully shot film that perfectly captures each period of Franklin’s life with impeccable costumes and designs, Respect boasts fantastic supporting actors including Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess and Mary J. Bligeand. Naturally, phenomenal soundtrack.

one night in miami

Based on the play of the same name, One Night in Miami follows the culmination of the Civil Rights Movement, the convergence and center of the lives of four icons of culture, music and sport: Malcom X, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke, and Muhammad Aliat. career. The four met in a motel room after Alishen still won the Cassius Clayheavyweight over Sonny Liston in 1964 and discuss their roles in the movement and society in general while the audience knows that the weight of history is being put on them. While much of the film reflects its theatrical roots, this feature-length directorial debut by Regina King perfectly portrays the cast’s larger-than-life characters. Kingsley Ben-Adir is on fire as Malcom X with Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr, Eli Goreeas Brown, Cooke and Aliall.

raw mode

Like the rest of A24 (The Witch, Hereditary, Midsommar), Rose Glass’s directorial debut, Saint Maud, is a gruesome horror film. Morfydd Clark plays Katie, a sad and lonely young woman who has quit her job due to unknown circumstances. The free-spirited Katie, who is now next to Maud, is enchanted when she begins caring for her all, an incurable woman. But when Mod becomes convinced that she has been sent to save the soul of a young woman, everything begins to go out of control.

Borat sequel

Kazakh TV reporter Sacha Baron Cohens (even if he speaks Hebrew) travels to the United States 14 years after a recent feature-length getaway. This time Baron Cohen brought his (Bulgarian-speaking) teenage daughter on a mission to gift her to some of her powerful American politicians (first Mike Pence and then Rudy Giuliani). In a classic Boratic way, the mockumentary follows a cavalry duo from cavalry across Trumps America, filming candid performances of naive characters, from QAnon devotees and Republican activists to early rookies and Giuliani. Even the coronavirus pandemic that hit America while the film was being filmed is overturned by the plot point of the comedy. Baron Cohen offers the expected repertoire of shock gags and ruthless verbal abuse you’d expect from a Borat movie, and can even throw a punch at the expense of bigots. But unlike its 2006 predecessor, many of the pranks and stunts here seem more aimed at eliciting tense laughter from the audience rather than exposing America’s dark heart. Still, a worthwhile and fun watch.

report

A report produced by Amazon intriguingly describes the US Senate investigation into the CIA’s “enhanced interrogation” program. Adam Driver stars as Chief Investigator Daniel Jones, who fights against political resistance and CIA interference, paving the way for an increasingly lonely truth. The drivers are as good as is customary these days, and the film’s 82% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes was well received.

Brittany running a marathon

When Brittany is instructed to lose weight by her doctor, she uses it as a reason to take control of her life. She starts by wearing a pair of trainers and challenging them to run one block. Rookie coach Paul Downs Kolaizo draws from a friend’s experience to highlight the pain as well as the benefits of running. This movie shows that no matter how bad things get, you can stand up again.

Jiro dreaming of sushi

A documentary focusing on sushi restaurants may not sell well, but the legendary Tokyo diner in Jiro Onos is no ordinary sushi restaurant. Onos’ devotion to his craft goes beyond perfectionism, and David Gelbs enchants the question of this master chef, his philosophy, and obsession with whether such an almost religious devotion made him happy for lavish viewing. I saw it. With only 10 seats, the Onos-only restaurant boasts a waiting list of months if not years, so you’re more likely to have to wait in line.

sound of metal

Punk rock drummer and recovering addict Reuben threatens to shake up his entire life when he begins to experience hearing loss. Faced with the impossible choice between giving up hearing or giving up a career, Ruben begins a spiral, but when his girlfriend Lou checks him into a deaf rehabilitation center, forcing him to face his actions as much as the future he faces. Until Ruben starts the spiral. Riz Ahmed transforms into a gorgeous figure as Ruben in her plight, and Olivia Cookes as Lou tormented by her own demons, including her self-harm. Appropriately, Sound of Metal features an incredibly nuanced use of sound, and the sound is absent as director Darius Marder has produced one of the best dramas in recent years.

