Day 4 Prelims Live Recap





2022 USA SUMMER NATIONALS FRIDAY FINALS

Day 4 of the 2022 U.S. Nationals in Irvine features the 400 freestyle, 100 chest and 100 backstroke. After a phenomenal run in the 200m freestyle earlier in the meet, 17-year-old Erin Gemmell of Nation’s Capital is set to compete in the 400m freestyle today. Gemmell is the 3rd seed to enter the competition (4:09.81), but considering the 1:56 she swam in the 200 freestyle two days ago, she might have something special going for her. Reserve for today. Australia’s Maddy Gough leads the mind sheet with a time of 4:05.60.

Olympic medalist Kieran Smith is the favorite in the men’s 400 freestyle with a time of 3:43.94. We’ll also be keeping an eye out for Cal’s Gabriel Jett in the 400 freestyle as he’s been one of the stars of the meet so far.

Kaitlyn Dobler will (we think) make her debut in the women’s 100 breaststroke today. Dobler is the top seed with a time of 1:06.19. She was supposed to swim the 200 breaststroke on Tuesday, but DFS (declared a false start) in the event.

Michael Andrew is also set to make his debut today, as the top seed in the men’s 100 breaststroke. Andrew is only entered in the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle at these championships.

WOMEN’S 400m FREE – PRELIMS World Record 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus (2022) US Record 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (2016) US Open Record 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (2018) LC Nationals Record 3:58.44, Katie Ledecky (2017) Junior World Record 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (2014)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Erin Gemmell – 4:08.69 Kensey McMahon – 4:09.39 Claire Tuggle – 4:09.51 Maddy Gough – 4:10.03 Cavan Gormsen – 4:10.32 Mariah Denigan – 4:11.18 Sierra Schmidt – 4:13.14 Chloe Stepanek – 4:14.37

Erin Gemmell posted another personal best, establishing herself as the first leader of the final heat this morning. Gemmell posted a time of 4:08.69, taking just over a second off his previous record.

Top seed Maddy Gough took 4th place this morning, swimming in 4:10.03. We can expect a quicker outing from Gough tonight as she was listed at 4:05.60.

Distance star Kensey McMahon rode a superb race this morning, beating his personal best time of 4:09.39. Not only was McMahon’s performance this morning the first under 4:10 of his career, but his previous record of 4:10.46 was set in the summer of 2018.

Claire Tuggle beat 4:10 for the first time since 2019, taking 3rd place this morning in 4:09.51. Tuggle’s personal best is 4:07.85, a time she swam in 2019 when she was just 15 years old.

Indiana continues to swim well at this meet, as Mariah Denigan clinched a berth in the “A” final with a personal best to boot. She swam in 4:11.18, taking just over a second off her previous best of 4:12.23.

MEN’S 400m FREE – PRELIMS World Record 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009) US Record 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen (2008) US Open Record 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (2008) LC Nationals Record 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (2008)) Junior World Record 3:44.60, Mack Horton (2014)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Jake Mitchell – 3:49.90 Kieran Smith – 3:50.48 Jake Magahey – 3:50.53 David Johnston – 3:50.58 Luke Hobson – 3:51.10 Will Gallant – 3:51.38 Bobby Finke – 3:52.03 Patrick Callan – 3:52.10

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Jake Mitchell led the pack this morning with the only sub-3:50 in the pack. He was steady throughout the race, splitting 58.97, 58.56 and 57.78 over the last 3 100s. Mitchell swam his lifetime best of 3:45.38 last summer.

Kieran Smith, bronze medalist in the 400m freestyle last summer in Tokyo, finished 2nd this morning in 3:50.48. Given the personal bests of Mitchell and Smith and the performance of the Florida swimmers, it’s likely they’ll both be a little faster tonight.

Jake Magahey was the 3rd fastest this morning, in 3:50.53. David Johnston of Texas had a fantastic race this morning swimming his best time of 3:50.58 for 3rd place.

Round 3 was electric, seeing Auburn’s Mason Mathias post a massive personal best 3:52.64. Mathias broke his previous record of 3:56.66, which he had just set in April during the International Team Trials. He put on a fantastic run, having only one of his 50 splits above 30.00 – the 6th 50, where he split 30.03. Behind him, 15-year-old Norvin Clontz of SwimMAC Carolina also had a phenomenal run, roaring with a new personal best of 3:53.71. For Clontz, the swim took 2.46 seconds off his previous best. Clontz was shooting the last 100 of the run, splitting 29.55 and 28.13 on the last pair of 50s for a sizzling 57.68 on the last 100.

WOMEN’S 100 Breaststroke – PRELIMS World Record 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017) US Record 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017) US Open Record 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy (2009) LC Nationals Record 1:04.72, Lilly King ( 2021) ) Junior World Record 1:04.35, Rute Meilutyte (2013)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Kaitlyn Dobler – 1:07.71 Hannah Bach – 1:08.58 Talara-Jade Dixon – 1:08.68 Olivia Anderson – 1:08.79 Emma Weber – 1:08.82 Mac Looze – 1:08.92 Zoie Hartman – 1:09.06 Isabelle Odgers – 1:09.20

Kaitlyn Dobler made her Nationals debut, leading the field this morning with a time of 1:07.71. Dobler was truly in a league of her own, edging second-fastest morning swimmer Hannah Bach by almost a second. It was a great preliminary run for the 20-year-old, as she has a personal best of 1:06.19.

Dobler could end up winning easily tonight, however, the battle behind her should be really fun to watch. Bach and Emma Weber were both entered in 1:07s. Olivia Anderson has been in 1:08.00 in her career, clocking a sloid of 1:08.79 this morning. The 200 breaststroke champion Mac Looze also advanced into the ‘A’ final tonight, finishing 6th this morning in 1:08.92.

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – PRELIMS World Record 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019) US Record 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021) US Open Record 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021) LC National Championships Record 58, 14, Michael Andrew (2021) Junior World Record 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Josh Matheny – 59.68 Caspar Corbaeu – 1:00.36 Max McHugh – 1:00.81 Jason Louser – 1:00.83 AJ Pouch – 1:00.85 Kevin Houseman – 1:00.91 Reid Mikuta – 1:00.92 Yuya Hinomoto – 1:01.04

Josh Matheny swam massively in round 10, roaring with a new personal best of 59.68. Not only did he lead the field by 0.68 seconds, but it was the first time Matheny went under 1:00 in the event. He put on a great run, splitting 28.12 over the top 50 and then coming home in 31.56.

Matheny should have a great race on his hands tonight as Caspar Corbeau, Max McHugh and Kevin Houseman have all been under 1:00 before in the 100 breaststroke.

Notably, Michael Andrew made his debut at those Nationals, and it wasn’t necessarily his best run. Andrew, the American record holder (58.14), swam in 1:01.61, finishing tied for 16th with 200 breaststroke champion Matt Fallon. If both swimmers intend to swim the finals tonight, this tie will result in a draw.

Auburn’s Reid Mikuta continued his team’s swimming streak extremely well this week, clocking a personal best 1:00.92 to advance to the ‘A’ final.

100 WOMEN’S BACK – PRELIMS World Record 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (2021) US Record 57.57, Regan Smith (2019) US Open Record 57.76, Regan Smith (2022) LC Nationals Record 57.92, Regan Smith ( 2021) World Junior Record 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Isabelle Stadden – 59.63 Rhyan White – 59.73 Gretchen Walsh – 59.80 Amy Fulmer – 59.87 Claire Curzan – 1:00.36 Kira Toussaint – 1:00.46 Erika Pelaez – 1:00.52 Sophie Lindner – 1:00.65

Cal’s Isabelle Stadden rode a great morning run, posting the best time in the preliminaries at 59.63. It came in just ahead of Rhyan White’s 59.73 and Gretchen Walsh’s 59.80, both of which were swum in the previous run. For Stadden, the run came just over half a second off his personal best 58.99.

Walsh’s swim marks another life best at this meet, as well as his first time under 1:00 in the LCM 100 backstroke. She displayed incredible speed, splitting 28.92 over the top 50, but was caught by White over the last 50, heading home in 30.88.

Amy Fulmer of Ohio State was another swimmer who beat 1:00 for the first time in her career this morning. Going into the competition with a lifetime best of 1:00.48, Fulmer soared to 59.87 this morning, making her one of four women to go under 1:00 in the preliminaries.

It should be a phenomenal race tonight as Claire Curzan, who clocked 58.39, will be in the ‘A’ final, along with Dutch Olympian and European Backstroke gold medalist Kira Toussaint. Toussaint is also a speedster, so watching the dynamic between her and Walsh tonight should be an exciting aspect of the race.

100 MEN’S BACK – PRELIMS World Record 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022) US Record 51.85, Ryan Murphy (2016) US Open Record 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009) LC Nationals Record 51.94, Aaron Peirsol ( 2009) World Junior Record 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Justin Ress – 53.50 Adam Chaney – 53.97 Jack Aikins – 54.22 Leon MacAlister – 54.24 Destin Lasco – 54.31 Nick Simons – 54.63 Brendan Burns – 54.80 Nate Stoffle – 54.90

Justin Ress paced the course this morning, swimming a 53.50. This race is 0.77 seconds off his personal best, which sets him up well for tonight. Despite Ress’ sheer speed in the LCM backstroke, he swam a tight race this morning, splitting 26.02 in the top 50 and then coming home in 27.48.

Adam Chaney also had a great run, finishing just 0.08 seconds off his best time with a 53.97.

Auburn continues to have a great meeting, picking up another A finalist with Nate Stoffle finishing 8th. Stoffle took 8th place in 54.90, scoring a new personal best.

