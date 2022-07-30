Does the train run tomorrow? How rail timetables across the UK will be affected by the Saturday 30 July strike





The UK summer travel suspension continues this weekend, followed by the most recently planned rail strike.

Aslef union members at eight rail companies go on strike on Saturday, July 30, after negotiations over wages broke down.

On the day Birmingham hosts a full schedule for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 5,500 employees are expected to leave.

The strike tells how trains across the UK will be affected on Saturday, following another massive strike that shut down rail service on Wednesday, July 27.

Are the trains running on Saturday 30th July?

Greater Anglia told customers not to travel with us as trains do not run on most routes and other services may be significantly reduced and disrupted.

There is one train per hour from Norwich and Colchester to Liverpool Street in London, from Victoria in Southend to Liverpool Street in London and from Stansted Airport to Liverpool Street in London, the full timetable can be found here.

Great Western Railway does not provide train service for most parts of the network. The company advises people to travel only when absolutely necessary.

Extremely limited service only operates on routes from Bristol Temple Meads to London Paddington, Reading to Oxford and Reading to Basingstoke, with service starting late and ending much earlier than usual.

Hull Trains operates on significantly shorter timetables with one scheduled return trip between Hull and Kings Cross, leaving Hull at 8:24 AM and Kings Cross at 11:48 AM. Trains pass through Brough, Howden, Selby, Doncaster, Retford and Grantham.

Saturday is the latest in a series of planned train strikes (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

LNER also warns passengers that it will operate on extremely limited timetables and that trains will be very crowded.

There is no service north of Edinburgh on this day, and trains from Edinburgh to London are limited between 7:30 AM and 4:30 PM. There is only one train from Leeds leaving Kings Cross at 7:15 AM, with limited trains to Newcastle and York. The timetable can be found here.

Due to strike action, the London North West rail line is closed. Those who have pre-ticketed on that date can use the ticket on another date or return it to the point of purchase for a refund.

The southeast network is completely closed, with no train service to Kent, East Sussex or South-East London, including Medway Towns, Tonbridge, Maidstone and Weald, Thanet, Canterbury, Folkestone and Dover.

Also, there are no southeast trains on the Hastings route, and no branch lines that include the Bromley North route from Seatbourne to Sheppey, the Medway Valley Line and Grove Park. Alternate rail buses or taxis are also not available.

There are no trains on the West Midlands Rail Service. Refunds or ticket changes also apply to customers affected by this service.

How will the train strike affect Tube and TfL?

Most London Underground and TfL services are expected to operate normally on Saturday, but there will be some disruptions.

It is expected that there will be no overnight ground trains running on Saturday or Sunday and no service on the London Overground Railroad.

Also, due to planned engineering work, there will be no service running on the Elizabeth Line between Paddington and Abbey Wood.

Despite Wednesday’s strike impacting some London Underground services, TfL warns that trains may be more crowded than usual, but the subway is expected to run normally on Saturday.

However, as is the case with most of the country, it is expected that there will be no or minimal service on the National Rail route in London.

Most TfL routes are expected to return to normal on Sunday and London Overground will remain open until 9am.

More information on strikes Will the train strike affect Scotland and Wales?

The ScotRail service is not directly affected by the strike, but the company has warned that passenger service may be more congested than usual with customers from other train operators traveling on the service.

Transport for Wales also operates a full timetable, but services are likely to be affected by strike actions by other companies, so short-term changes are subject to cancellation and change, the company says.

Services between Shrewsbury Birmingham are expected to be busy during the Commonwealth Games, but there is no service operated by West Midlands Trains. Again, passengers are advised not to travel unless necessary.

When is the next train strike?

The Aslef union is preparing for a further strike on Saturday, August 13, involving train drivers from nine railway companies.

Avanti West CoastCrossCountryGreater AngliaGreat Western RailwayHull TrainLNERLondon Ground South East West Midlands Train

The railway, shipping and transport union (RMT) is also going on strike on Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20.

These major strikes are expected to include around 20,000 workers at Network Rail, including signal and track maintenance workers, and the rest of the 14 train operators.

Chilton RailwayCross Country TrainGreater AngliaLNEREast Midlands Railwayc2cGreat Western RailwayNorthern TrainSoutheastSouthwest RailwayTranspanin ExpressAvanti West CoastWest Midlands TrainGTR with Gatwick ExpressLondon OvergroundGreat Western RailwayHull TrainLondon Northwestern Railway

Workers on the London Underground will also go on strike on Friday 19 August 24 hours a day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/consumer/trains-running-are-rail-timetable-train-strike-saturday-30-july-explained-1769356 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos