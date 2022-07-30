British PLC is severing ties with China, CBI president said.





Thousands of British companies will cut their economic ties with China outright and put more pressure on the cost of living, the head of the CBI business group warned.

CBI Secretary General Tony Danker said CEOs are increasingly shifting business connections from China to other countries in anticipation of further deterioration in China-Western relations.

Danker said that if the UK finds new trading partners and the West cuts its ties with China, for example, the EU will have to burn its existing partners again. “If the political and security experts are right, we’ll all need to be good friends again.”

Currently, every company I talk to is involved in rethinking their supply chain, he said. Because we expect our politicians will inevitably accelerate towards a world separate from China.

Conservative party leaders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are vying for a hardline stance on Britain’s China policy.

Danker said companies are reshaping their supply chains in anticipation of rising anti-Chinese political sentiment.

He added that the world needs new strategic alliances and businesses need to build resilience. In Washington, that’s all they say.

He warns that prices will inevitably rise, but not immediately. It doesn’t take a genius to think of a cheap product, and cheaper products can be a thing of the past.

Removing China from corporate supply chains would be more expensive and therefore inflationary and would redefine the UK’s trade strategy. It will no longer be sold, but rather a source of supply.

The CBI does not support Sunak or Truss in the race for Conservative leadership. Instead, Danker is happy that both candidates seem to understand the need for a positive business strategy.

Johnson is famous for saying fuck the business in response to corporate concerns about the impact of Brexit. Danker quiipped: Boris Johnson said he wants to do business, and it’s a lively offer, but we’re looking for a suitable relationship.

He described September 5, when a new prime minister will be elected, as a likely moment for business-government relations to re-establish after years of Brexit tensions.

We can’t afford Brexit or the old debates about immigration or green. [issues]. “We need a radical plan for growth based on the company’s intelligence,” he said. We’ve had a lost decade and there’s a risk of another lost decade.

The CBI director has expressed disappointment that some Conservative leadership candidates have criticized the net-zero target for 2050.

Johnson, he argued, was a prime minister with a green agenda and recognized that he would be a driving force for economic growth in the years to come.

Candidates need to be careful. He said he understands politics but is eroding the platform you will have as Prime Minister who now believes being a green skeptic is the UK’s biggest economic and business opportunity. He added that recognizing green opportunities did not awaken.

Danker suggested that leadership discussions do not reflect current business priorities, but rather focus heavily on the headline corporate tax rate rather than the overall business tax balance.

Conservative leadership candidates are debating deregulation, but Danker says CBI members want smarter, faster regulation than fewer bureaucratic forms.

He added that light regulation in the new high-tech sector will be a priority for the next few years.

