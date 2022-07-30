Russian spent years as puppeteer behind US political groups, officials say | american politics





A Russian man orchestrated a years-long effort to puppet political groups in Florida, Georgia and California to sow discord in the United States, spread pro-Russian propaganda and meddle in the US election, officials claimed on Friday. officials from the Ministry of Justice.

Moscow’s Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov has been charged with conspiring to get US citizens to act as unlawful agents of the Russian government, according to a Justice Department statement. If found guilty, he faces up to five years in prison.

The indictment against Ionov was related to a raid by federal agents on the headquarters of the Uhuru Movements in St. Petersburg, Florida on Friday, the Tampa Bay Times reported, citing US officials.

The Uhuru movement belongs to the African People’s Socialist Party and claims to unite African peoples as one for liberation, social justice, self-reliance and economic development.

At a press conference on Friday, a Uhuru leader openly said his group supported Russia and dismissed the raid as an attack meant to isolate Africans in the United States who are fighting for liberation.

We can have relationships with whomever we want to make this revolution possible, said leader, Eritha Akile Cainion.

The movements’ headquarters in Saint Petersburg recently made headlines for unrelated reasons after a man using a flamethrower set fire to a flag flying outside the building, leading to his arrest.

According to the Justice Department, Ionov was acting on behalf of the Russian intelligence agency FSB when he financially supported the groups at the center of the case, none of which are explicitly named in the indictment. He allegedly ordered them to publish pro-Russian lies and coordinated actions on their part intended to promote Russian interests.

The department also claimed that Ionov influenced an American political group in Florida under his control to interfere in local elections, supporting two people’s political campaigns in St. Petersburg, Florida in 2017 and 2019. He listed the group and individuals as unindicted co-conspirators, but did not name them.

From at least December 2014 to March 2022, the department said, Ionov and at least three other Russian officials engaged in a malign foreign influence campaign aimed at the United States.

Separately, the US Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on Ionov, fellow Russian Natalya Valeryevna Burlinova and four Russian entities it accused of supporting the Kremlins mission of overseas election interference, especially in the United States and Ukraine.

According to the Justice Department, the four entities in question are: the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR), which Ionov founded and chairs; Ionov Transcontinental; Stop-Imperialism; and the Center for Support and Development of Creative Diplomacy of Public Initiative (Picreadi).

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the indictment or the US sanctions, which, among other things, block the named persons’ property under US jurisdiction.

Reuters contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jul/29/aleksandr-viktorovich-ionov-russia-us-politics-division-propaganda-elections The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos