UK Heatwave: An Unprecedented Abuse of Weather Forecast Reporting Facts About Climate Crisis





Key industry figures show that during Britain’s record heatwave, weather forecasters were subjected to unprecedented abuse.

The BBC’s weather team has been flooded with hundreds of abusive tweets and e-mails seeking information and questioning the accuracy of the report as temperatures in the UK soared to as high as 40.3 degrees Celsius this month.

The Bureau of Meteorology said it would be virtually impossible for UK temperatures to reach 40C in a climate unaffected by human-induced climate change. And, according to a quick analysis by scientists at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and Environment, the climate crisis is ten times more likely to hit record heat this month.

However, public tweets accusing the Meteorological Administration and the BBC of promoting and spreading hysteria did not stop.

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson has been criticized after posting a sarcastic tweet about extreme weather conditions.

He wrote: The south of France is very hot, but as far as I know there are no DefCon 8 level 3 killer death heatwave warnings.

The remarks have been widely interpreted as digging into the UK government’s response to the heat wave.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in the town of Wennington, East London, during a heatwave during this month

(Mokyui/PA)

But even though the tweet received more than 40,000 likes, Clarkson was flooded with comments stating that his comment was wrong.

Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank also accused weather reporters of overreacting to the heatwave.

He shared a meme captioned as Incite All Horror, showing what looked like an old weather map, happy and sunny, on top of it, along with another weather map, mostly covered in red.

Brocklebank said: Does anyone remember the good old days?

BBC’s Matt Taylor said online trolling was the worst abuse he’d ever received in his 25-year career.

He said: That’s a more insulting tone than Ive received. I got too depressed to read some of the responses, so I turned off everything a bit.

Professor Liz Bentley of the Royal Meteorological Society (RMS) said members also faced public ridicule, lies and offers of intimidation.

She told the BBC: Anecdotally, profanity increases when a message about climate change is embedded in the story.

Met Offices chief meteorologist Alex Deakin said:

I am more disappointed and offended by my fellow great intellectuals in climate science.

Show a little respect and do a little more research than you eat at the bar and trust Tony on YouTube.

BBC Weather said: It is completely unacceptable for employees to be abused on social media simply because they do their job.

All this comes after an estimate that nearly 1,000 people died in last week’s heatwave and the figure could have been higher without early warnings from the Meteorological Administration and the government.

Antonio Gasparrini, professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, predicted that between 17 and 19 July there would be 948 excess deaths in England and Wales, the majority of which were recorded in people aged 85 and over. will be

These estimates were calculated using previous analyzes of predicted temperatures and temperature-related mortality risk for different regions of England and Wales.

Professor Gasparrini said the excess deaths could actually be lower with early warnings from the weather service and the government. The Korea Meteorological Administration issued the first heat wave advisory, and the government declared the first nationwide heat wave emergency on July 18 and 19.

