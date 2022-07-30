Live recap of the day 4 finals





2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS Friday Finals Data Sheets

The US Summer Nationals keep rolling, and swimming fans are in store for more exciting races tonight. Check out the full preview of the final here, but we’ll touch on some of the highlights below.

There’s no Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400 freestyle (she did 2:15.20 in a 200 butterfly time trial today), but it should still be a fun race, because the top seed Erin Gemmell will swim against a mix of teenagers, college stars, and international swimmers. The men’s 400 freestyle will have a distinct NCAA flavor, and Olympian/Wolverine-turned-Gator Jake Mitchell will swim alongside Olympian/Gator duo Kieran Smith and Bobby Finke, alongside a Who’s-Who of other stars of the university distance.

Kaitlyn Dobler and Josh Matheny have lane 4 in the women’s and men’s 100 breaststrokes, respectively, after each taking a few big swims this morning, 200 backstroke champion Isabelle Stadden posted the fastest morning time in the 100m, and she will face a field that includes Rhyan White, an Olympian in this event. In the men’s 100 backstroke, this morning’s top seed went to 50 backstroke world champion Justin Ress.

Women’s 400m Freestyle – Finals World Record 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus (2022) US Record 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (2016) US Open Record 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (2018 ) LC Nationals Record 3:58.44, Katie Ledecky (2017) Junior World Record 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (2014)

Top 3:

Erin Gemmell (National Capital) – 4:06.17 Cavan Gormsen (Long Island) – 4:08.38 Kensey McMahon (Alabama) – 4:08.57

17-year-old Erin Gemmell of Nation’s Capital won a national championship with a two-second win tonight. Gemmell took an early lead and was never seriously challenged, touching in 4:06.17. Gemmell has improved his PB by almost four seconds so far this season, going from 4:10.12 in December 2021 to 4:09.81 in April and then 4:08.69 in the preliminaries. Her time in the final places her 8th all-time in the 17-18 age group.

Another 17-year-old Cavan Gormsen of Long Island held 2nd place from one wire to another, fending off Alabama’s Kensey McMahon in the end, hitting 4:08.38 to 4:08.57. It was also a PB for Gormsen, bettering his 4:09.85 from last summer’s Olympic trials. Likewise, McMahon hit his first bests in four years in the event today, dropping from 4:10.46 to 4:09.39 in the preliminaries before taking the best part of another second from his time tonight .

Both Gemmell and Gormsen will represent the United States at next month’s Junior Pan Pacific Championships.

MEN’S 400m FREE – Final World Record 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009) US Record 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen (2008) US Open Record 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (2008) LC Nationals Record 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (2008)) Junior World Record 3:44.60, Mack Horton (2014)

Top 3:

Jake Magahey (SwimAtlanta) – 3:46.36 Jake Mitchell (Florida) – 3:46.59 Kieran Smith (Ridgefield Aquatic Club) – 3:48.48

Olympic bronze medalist Kieran Smith set the pace from the start, holding between half a second and a full second over the first 300 metres. Texas Longhorn David Johnston stayed closest for the first half of the race, but SwimAtlanta/Georgia’s Jake Magahey moved ahead with a 28.78 gap on the fifth 50 and kept going.

Meanwhile, Olympian Jake Mitchell roughly matched Magahey’s gaps over the final 150m, but had to pull himself up from 5th place at the 250m mark. He didn’t have enough in the tank to catch Magahey, who touched down first in 3:46.36. It’s a new personal best for the 2021 NCAA champion in the 500 free yards. Mictchell took 2nd place in 3:46.59, followed by Smith in 3:48.48.

Both Magahey and Mitchell are said to have faced health issues, as was Florida’s Bobby Finke, who scratched the 1500 free on Tuesday due to an unrelated illness but took 4th place tonight in 3: 48.99.

WOMEN’S 100 Breaststroke – Final World Record 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017) US Record 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017) US Open Record 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy (2009) LC Nationals Record 1:04.72, Lilly King (2021) ) Junior World Record 1:04.35, Rute Meilutyte (2013)

Top 3:

Kaitlyn Dobler (Trojan) – 1:06.88 Olivia Anderson (Aquajets) – 1:07.85 Talara-Jade Dixon (Australia) – 1:08.15

Seeking to defend her first seed from this morning, Kaitlyn Dobler, the defending NCAA champion in the yards version of this event, took it early tonight, hitting the first wall in 31.47. But, Olivia Anderson was right there with her, just 0.03 seconds off the 50m mark. Dobler stayed the course on the back half though, splitting 35.41 to Anderson’s 36.35 and winning 1:06.88 to 1:07.85.

It’s the 3rd fastest time of Dobler’s career, trailing just 1:06.19 from the April US Trials and 1:06.29 from the Olympic Trials. Anderson, 25, trailed Dobler to a lifetime best, slashing his previous best of 1:08.00 from 2016 by 0.15 seconds.

Australian Talara-Jade Dixon got her hands on the wall just ahead of Emma Weber, taking 3rd place in 1:08.15 to 1:08.16.

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals World Record 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019) US Record 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021) US Open Record 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021) LC Nationals Record 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021) Junior World Record 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

Top 3:

Josh Matheny (Indiana Swim Club) – 59.44 Caspar Raven (A-Texas) – 59.91 Kevin Houseman (Wildcat) – 1:00.24

Just like in the women’s race, the first two men to the 50m mark finished first overall. This time, however, there’s been a change of heart in there. Texas Longhorn Caspar Corbeau, who represents the Netherlands internationally, knocked him out in 28.01. But top seed Josh Matheny was right there with him, touching in 28.21, with several other men close behind.

With 25m to go, it looked like there were several men in the race, but Matheny fired the jets from there, propelling the house to a 59.44 victory. Matheny had clocked 1:00.32 or better six times prior to today but hadn’t broken the one-minute barrier until he clocked 59.68 in the preliminaries this morning. Tonight’s hour makes him the 11th fastest American man in history.

Corbeau took 2nd place in 59.91, the only man other than Matheny to finish in under a minute. Northwestern’s Kevin Houseman held off Jason Louser of Long Island, who swims for Cal collegiately, to take 3rd place, 1:00.24 to 1:00.30.

In the final of the B final, 16-year-old Nick Mahabir set a new Singaporean record with a time of 1:00.37 to win the heat. American record holder Michael Andrew finished 4th in the B final with a time of 1:00.90; he finished 16th in the preliminaries, but he and Matt Fallon avoided a shoot-off after a scratch. Fallon took 3rd place in 1:00.75.

100 WOMEN’S BACK – Final World Record 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (2021) US Record 57.57, Regan Smith (2019) US Open Record 57.76, Regan Smith (2022) LC Nationals Record 57.92, Regan Smith ( 2021) World Junior Record 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)

Top 3:

Rhyan White (Alabama) – 58.91 Kira Toussaint (Tennessee Aquatics) – 59.24 Isabelle Stadden (California) – 59.55

Rhyan White returned first at 50, followed closely by Gretchen Walsh, 28.51 at 28.60. But White, who represented the United States at that event in Tokyo, also had the second-fastest 50 in the field, closing in 30.40 to win in 58.91 as the only woman under 59. .

Dutch star Kira Toussaint finished 4th on the wall, but shared 30.32 on the second 50 to take 2nd place in 59.24. Cal’s Isabelle Stadden finished 3rd on the wall and held her own on the back half to claim bronze in 59.55.

Walsh faded in the second 50, taking 5th place in 1:00.03.

100 MEN’S BACK – Final World Record 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022) US Record 51.85, Ryan Murphy (2016) US Open Record 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009) LC Nationals Record 51.94, Aaron Peirsol ( 2009) World Junior Record 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

Top 3:

Justin Ress (Mission Viejo) – 53.55 Adam Chaney (Mason Manta Rays) – 53.68 Jack Aikins (SwimAtlanta) – 53.75

It promised to be a close race, and sure enough, the top three all touched within 0.20s of each other.

World 50 backstroke champion Justin Ress hit first in the 50, returning in 25.75, and he hung on to win in 53.55. In the post-race interview, Ress mentioned he hadn’t had the “easiest month” since Worlds, including a bout of Covid.

Florida Gator Adam Chaney finished 2nd in the 50, and he took 2nd place with a new best time of 53.68. UVA’s Jack Aikins touched 3rd in the 50, and he won bronze, also setting a new personal best in 53.75.

We love role models, so we’ll point out that Nick Simons of Lake Oswego, who heads to Tennessee, was 4th in the 50m…and he finished 4th overall, and like Chaney and Aikins, he set a new personal best.

