British Defense Secretary Wallace supports Truss as prime minister





LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) – British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, backed by Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on Friday, garnered support for his campaign to become the next prime minister.

Growing in popularity thanks to handling the Ukraine crisis, Wallace was seen as an early candidate to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson before resigning to focus on a defense role.

He said polls from ruling Conservative lawmakers found the truss slated to defeat former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak “truthful” and “honest”.

“I sat with her in cabinets, bilateral talks and international summits,” he wrote to The Times. “She stood up for her position. Above all, she is rational and I mean what she says.”

The victor of the fight becomes the fourth prime minister in 12 years in power after Johnson was forced to resign following a series of scandals.

The decision rests in the hands of some 200,000 Conservative party members last year and is due to be announced on September 5. In last week’s YouGov poll, she is 24 points ahead of Sunak. read more

Truss pledged to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2030, while Sunak did not disclose defense spending, but described NATO’s 2% target of GDP as “a floor, not a cap.”

Wallace also criticized Sunak for resigning as Johnson’s Treasury secretary in early July, which helped spark another wave of resignations that culminated in Johnson’s announcement of his resignation.

“I have a role to play in keeping this country safe,” Wallace said in an interview with the Sun newspaper.

“The protector of the market, as you know, the protector of our economy is the Prime Minister.”

Whoever wins will have to deal with a number of challenges, including the cost of living crisis, struggling national health care and the aftermath of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Reports by Kate Holton and Kylie MacLellan; Edited by Simon Cameron-Moore and Angus MacSwan

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

