Russian accused of using US groups to spread propaganda





WASHINGTON (AP) A Russian agent under the supervision of one of the Kremlins’ top intelligence services has been accused of recruiting political groups in the United States to advance pro-Russian propaganda, including during the invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Justice announced on Friday.

The indictment of Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov reflects what US officials say about the Russian government’s continued efforts to interfere in the US political process, shape public opinion and sow discord and dissent on burning social issues.

In this case, authorities say, Ionov recruited political groups in Florida, Georgia and California for about the past decade and directed them to air pro-Russian talking points. He also paid for members of the group to attend government-funded conferences in Russia, as well as a protest in the United States against social media efforts to suppress online support for the invasion of Moscow in Ukraine, according to the indictment.

As court documents show, Ionov allegedly orchestrated a brazen influence campaign, turning American political groups and American citizens into instruments of the Russian government, said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, head of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice, in a press release.

Ionov worked under the supervision of Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, which conducts domestic intelligence and counterintelligence activities and reported his activities to contacts within the agency, prosecutors say. He is the founder and chairman of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, a Moscow-based group that prosecutors say is funded by the Russian government and advocates for a fully sovereign Russia.

The indictment, in federal court in Tampa, charges him with conspiring to get American citizens to act as unlawful agents of the Russian government. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Ionov is not currently in custody and it seems unlikely that he will ever face trial in the United States, but the indictment nevertheless seeks to warn Americans of the scope of foreign influence operations and to send a signal to Russia that the US government is aware of its actions.

Separately on Friday, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Ionov, accusing him of efforts to manipulate and destabilize the United States and its allies and partners.

The indictment does not identify any of the organizations Ionov recruited by name, but it does describe one as a group from St. Petersburg, Florida, whose leaders knew Ionov and his group were agents. of a foreign government.

Prosecutors say Ionov in 2015 ordered the group to write a petition alleging the United States had committed genocide against Africans in America, and send it to the United Nations, the White House and change.org .

The document, titled Petition to the United Nations on the Crime of Genocide Against African Peoples in the United States, notes America’s history of slavery and the denial of black civil rights. He argues that the US government still fails to protect our health and well-being as expected under full citizenship and inflicts state or state-supported violence and terror on us.

The petition, which is still available online, is labeled as coming from the International Peoples Democratic Uhuru Movement, a black international socialist organization. Representatives of the group said the FBI raided their facility in St. Petersburg on Friday.

Akile Anai, who describes herself as director of agitation and propaganda for the African People’s Socialist Party, said officers searched her car and took her mobile phone and laptop on Friday, in addition to searching the Uhuru house.

Anai said her organization had never received any money from Ionov or any other member of Russian intelligence.

Members of the Uhuru movement first met Ionov in Russia when they were invited to an anti-globalization conference, and Anai said she was also in contact with Ionov via email and also a webinar afterwards. that Russia invaded Ukraine since we were getting a side of the story about Russia and Ukraine.

Officials alleged on Friday that Ionov had sought to inject himself into local politics by backing the group’s members for their terms. In 2017, the group fielded candidates for mayor and city council, and again in 2019 for a race for city council. The candidates lost. Any money the campaigns received outside the United States has been returned, Anai said.

Their premise is that these were Russian campaigns. It’s a really insulting statement, Anai said. It was the black community that ran the campaigns for our own benefit. It’s an insulting notion that black people can’t do anything for ourselves.

Prosecutors say Ionov also exercised control of a separate organization in California that promoted state secession from the rest of the United States and helped fund a 2018 protest at the state Capitol. According to the indictment, he sent reports about the Californian secession movement to one of his FSB contacts and said the officer called for unrest and that’s it.

More recently, prosecutors say, Ionov paid for members of an anonymous Georgian group to fly from Atlanta to San Francisco to join a protest outside a California social media company that had imposed content restrictions on posts. supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The case is part of a much broader Justice Department crackdown on foreign influence operations aimed at shaping public opinion in the United States. In 2018, for example, the Justice Department charged 13 Russian nationals with participating in a huge but hidden social media campaign designed to sow discord. in the 2016 presidential election won by Republican Donald Trump.

Russian government officials and state media often highlight anti-government protests in the United States and other Western countries, prominently commenting on political and social discord, race riots, labor demonstrations, and shootings. massive. Officials contrast events in the United States with what they claim is the absence of such unrest in Russia.

FBI Special Agent in Charge David Walker in Tampa called the latest Russian efforts some of the most egregious and flagrant violations we have seen.

The Russian intelligence threat is continuous and relentless, Walker said. Today’s actions should have a deterrent effect.

Schneider reported from Orlando. Nomaan Merchant in Washington contributed to this report.

