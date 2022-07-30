Britain’s Wagasa Christie defamation trial ends





Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy (left), leaves the Royal Court on the final day of a high-profile trial known by the media in the “Wagatha Christie” case in which Rebekah Vardy sued Coleen Rooney (right). On May 19, 2022, in London, England, he was charged with defamation after being publicly charged with leaking private information to the press.

Wiktor Szymanowicz | Future Publishing | Getty Images

London The so-called “Wagatha Christie” trial that captivated the British public reached a verdict on Friday, and Rebekah Vardy has lost a defamation lawsuit against fellow soccer star wife Coleen Rooney.

The British High Court ruled against Vardy and in favor of Rooney after a lengthy debate between the wife and girlfriend of the two footballers featuring all the twists and turns of one of Agatha Christie’s finest mystery novels.

Judge Steyn released a written verdict on Friday after two weeks of cynical and obscene trial in May.

It’s been two years since Vardy sued Rooney for defamation after a dispute over a series of Instagram posts.

Rooney alleges that Vardy leaked stories from his personal Instagram account to reporters for the British tabloid Sun.

Vardy vehemently denied the allegations and sued Rooney for giving her name, alleging that the accusations caused “massive public abuse” on her.

However, in her Friday ruling, Steyn said it was “probable” that Vardy’s then-agent Caroline Watt carried out a “direct act” of passing information to Sun.

“The evidence is … it seems to me that Mrs. Vardy knew and condoned this behavior, took Watt to her personal Instagram account and took an active part in sending screenshots of Rooney’s posts, drawing attention to the following: It’s about potential interest in the media and answering additional questions posed by the media through watts,” she said.

How did you get here?

Rooney and Vardy came into the spotlight in the 2000s and 2010s as so-called wags were now less used terms due to the sexist connotations of former England captain Wayne Rooney and Leicester City player Jamie Vardy respectively.

However, the two once friends developed a personal notoriety after a public fallout.

Rooney launched Operation Saw in 2019 after being accused of leaking stories from his personal Instagram account to the press.

She posted a number of fake stories, including traveling to Mexico for a “gender selection” process and gradually limiting her followers to see if the basement of her home was flooded and the story could still get out in the press. .

Eventually, with only one follower left and the story continued to leak, Rooney posted the conclusions of his findings on social media.

Baddy, who denied the allegations, filed a defamation lawsuit claiming that Rooney’s reputation was damaged.

Rooney insisted that his actions were justified for the truth and the public good.

What’s going on in court?

The case went to a seven-day trial in May, when Rooney, 36, and Badi, 40, both went to court to share their accounts.

Rooney’s defense at emotional hearings brought evidence of Vardy’s overt disregard of others’ privacy, including selling “kiss and tell” stories for one night with fellow celebrity Peter Andre.

Vardy eventually tried to divulge a story he had previously told about footballer Danny Drinkwater, and told his agent Watt, “I’d like to pay for this.”

She also appeared to admit that Watt had leaked information from Rooney’s personal Instagram account to newspapers, but denied it was “new” information.

Watt was deemed unfit to testify in court. Sun’s reporters also offered no evidence.

expensive saga

In Friday’s ruling, Judge Steyn added that Vardy suffered “a degree of self-deception” to the point where he was involved in a leak to The Sun, and that Vardy’s evidence was “apparently inconsistent” in “many instances”.

She also said that while Vardy may have felt that she “was truly offended by the accusations made against her by Mrs. Rooney in a public post,” the defamatory accusations in the form of defamation in written form have not been substantiated.

Rooney said he was convinced of Friday’s verdict.

“Of course, I am delighted that the judge ruled in my favor today on her ruling,” she said in a statement to the PA news agency.

But she noted that the trial was one of the excessive costs at a time when many people across the country were facing an exacerbating cost of living crisis.

“It’s not the case I was looking for or wanted,” she said. “I didn’t think I should have stood in court at those costs when so many people are in trouble when money could have been so much better spent helping others.”

Vardy’s loss means she’s not harmed, but Rooney deserves a claim.

However, Rooney’s damage is likely to be negligible compared to the cost of litigation, and legal experts now suggest that each woman will face legal costs in excess of $1 million ($1.2 million).

“I am very sad and disappointed by the judge’s decision,” Badi said.

“It wasn’t the result I expected, nor the result I thought was justified,” she said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/29/-rebekah-vardy-v-coleen-rooney-uk-wagatha-christie-libel-trial-is-over.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos