US State Department approves $8.4 billion sale of F-35s to Germany





STUTTGART, Germany The US State Department has approved a potential sale of more than $8 billion of F-35 aircraft to Germany, one step closer to supplying Berlin with new fighter jets for nuclear deterrent missions .

The State Department on Thursday announced Foreign Military Sales (FMS) approval for up to 35 F-35A aircraft, plus related munitions and equipment, at an estimated total cost of $8.4 billion. of dollars.

These fighter jets, built by Lockheed Martin, will take over the nuclear weapons mission by 2030 from the German Air Force’s aging fleet of PA-200 Tornado aircraft, based at the Air Wing Tactical 33 in Bchel, Germany.

German Air Force Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz and Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced the decision in March to acquire the joint combat aircraft, in a major reversal from previous plans to purchase F-18 aircraft manufactured by Boeing. In this statement, the two military leaders justified the decision by stressing a need for unity within NATO and a credible deterrent for Russia.

US Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Brown met with Gerhartz earlier this month in Rostock, Germany, ahead of the Worldwide Air and Space Chiefs Conference and the Farnborough Airshow in London.

The joint strike fighter was a major topic of conversation between the two Air Force chiefs, with Gerhartz telling Defense News that we are shaping our future with the F-35.

Joining the Joint Strike Fighter Program is an important step that will further deepen our ties, Gerhartz said in a statement emailed to Defense News after the meeting in Rostock. Shared weapon systems are the best basis for even closer cooperation.

A source close to the F-35 program told Defense News that if the sale to Germany is approved, the plane will likely be built at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

Alongside Lockheed Martin, the main contractors involved in this F-35 sale are Pratt & Whitney, supplying 37 F135 engines, as well as Boeing and Raytheon Technologies. Ammunition sets offered include the AIM120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM); GBU-53 small diameter bombs; AGM-158 Joint Air-Surface Standoff Missiles-Extended Range (JASSM-ER); Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) Tail Kits; and AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles.

Germany is just one of many European countries to opt for the American-made F-35 to replenish its fighter jet fleets. More recently, Greece sent a formal request letter to acquire 20 F-35As by 2028, while the Czech Republic wants the plane to replace its aging fleet of Saab JAS 39 Gripens.

Meanwhile, Finland plans to spend $10 billion to purchase 64 F-35 jets to replace its F-18 Hornets, with initial deliveries to begin in 2026. Switzerland has also selected the joint strike fighter in 2021, committing to 36 aircraft to replace its own. Fleet of hornets.

Poland will receive 32 F-35A planes from 2024, after a letter of agreement between Warsaw and Washington was signed in January 2020. Belgium also selected the F-35 in 2018 and will receive 34 planes, according to Lockheed Martin .

Vivienne Machi is a journalist based in Stuttgart, Germany, who contributes to Defense News’ European coverage. She previously worked for National Defense Magazine, Defense Daily, Via Satellite, Foreign Policy and the Dayton Daily News. She was named the Defense Media Awards’ Best Young Defense Journalist in 2020.

