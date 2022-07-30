A Russian accused of influencing American political groups is charged





Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov allegedly orchestrated “a years-long campaign of malicious foreign influence that used various American political groups to sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda and interfere in elections in the United States”, according to a press release from the Ministry of Justice.

Prosecutors allege the purpose of the conspiracy was to establish relations that “would further the interests of the Russian Federation”. Ionov, according to the indictment, worked with FSB agents to “identify and exploit” ties to US political groups.

The indictment describes some of the American political groups as “separatist groups” based in Florida and California that advocated secession from the United States, and it alleges that Ionov had “direction or control of these groups on behalf of the FSB”, providing financial support. for the group and to use them to publish Russian and pro-separatist propaganda online and on the radio.

Six US citizens worked with and were funded by Ionov, including two unnamed Florida residents who ran for public office in 2017 and 2019, according to the indictment.

The unindicted co-conspirators reportedly worked to promote Russian interests, secession movements in California and led pro-separatist political groups in the United States, all with FSB funding.

According to the indictment, Ionov supported one of these alleged co-conspirators’ 2019 campaign for local office in Florida by attending campaign events and providing funds. Ionov also reportedly sent campaign progress updates to FSB agents about the candidate whom, Ionov reportedly wrote to the FSB, “we are overseeing.”

The indictment alleges that Ionov made false allegations about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as part of the conspiracy, including with a video appearance Ionov allegedly made at a March video conference hosted by the Florida-based group.

Ionov, who says he is currently in Russia, dismissed the charges in a statement to CNN: “Today we received disturbing news about my inclusion on the sanctions list and the opening of a criminal case. I have reviewed the documents and consulted with lawyers from the U.S. So far I do not understand the essence of the charge, as there are no specific references in the documents to persons from the Russian government for whom I would have worked. I was particularly struck by the fact that I allegedly work for the special services. At the same time, names and officials are not called. I consider these accusations destructive.

The US Treasury Department also announced sanctions on Friday against Ionov and Natalya Valeryevna Burlinova, the chairwoman of an organization allegedly linked to Russian intelligence, and their organizations.

“The Kremlin has repeatedly sought to threaten and undermine our democratic processes and institutions,” Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement Friday. “The United States will continue its intensive work to counter these efforts and protect our democracy from Russian interference.”

Under the law that Ionov is accused of breaking, Ionov faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The indictment cites news reports portraying Ionov as a fundraiser for the defense of Maria Butina, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to acting as a foreign agent to influence foreigners. American gun rights groups. Prosecutors allege that Ionov was warned by an FSB agent who commented on one of these articles in 2019 that sanctions could be imposed on him.

The indictment details several episodes of the alleged influence campaign. In 2015, a Florida-based member of the group, identified as an unindicted UIC-1 co-conspirator, traveled to Russia twice – the first time, to meet Ionov, and a second time, to attend a ” separatist conference” in Moscow, according to the indictment. Also that year, Ionov reportedly worked with another Florida-based member of the group on a petition to send to the United Nations.

The alleged plot continued until 2016, according to prosecutors, with demands by Ionov that the Florida-based band organize a four-city tour to show that people are opposed to the “American colonial government” and that the group made statements supporting the Russian Olympic team. amid the doping controversy that year.

The indictment also accuses Ionov of sending emails to members of the California-based group about plans for a protest in the California state capital in 2018. Ionov released details of the demonstration to an FSB agent, who complained that the rally was not a “historic” event. demonstration, according to the indictment.

“The prosecution of this criminal conduct is essential to protecting the American public when foreign governments seek to inject themselves into the American political process,” said U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg for the Central District of Florida, where the act charge was dropped. said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our FBI partners to investigate these events, and we will continue to follow the evidence to ensure justice is served.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/29/politics/russian-influence-separatist-groups-charges/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos